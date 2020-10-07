Family skeptical after suspect offers new tip in missing Welch girls case: 'It's hard to trust anything he says'

VINITA — After a convicted felon offered up a new location in the search for two Craig County teens missing for 20 years, the victim’s family said they’re tired of Ronnie Busick playing games.

“I don’t know where the girls are buried,” the 68-year-old said during a 30-minute telephone jailhouse interview on Monday.

But he did tell investigator Gary Stansill he should look at a hand-dug water well in Chetopa, Kansas.

“He has also said a root cellar is the best location,” Stansill said.

Busick pleaded guilty in August to a reduced charge of accessory to murder and was sentenced to 10 years for his involvement with the killings of Danny and Kathy Freeman and the disappearance and presumed deaths of their 16-year-old daughter Ashley and her best friend Lauria Bible.

Amid the public perception he holds the key to finding the girls’ remains, Busick said he wishes he could help law enforcement find them.

Busick said he often thinks about Lorene Bible, Lauria’s mother. When asked about his reaction to the television images he has seen over the years of a grieving Lorene pleading for answers, Busick didn’t have much to say.