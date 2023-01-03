'Family scuffle' leads to Tulsa's first homicide of 2023, police say

Police identified a man allegedly involved in the first homicide of 2023.

Clifton Speed, 39, reportedly shot and killed his brother early Tuesday morning after what police called "a family scuffle."

Around 12:45 a.m. officers responded to a residence near 4600 N. Boulder Ave., where they found 40-year-old Byron Speed dead from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

The altercation had initially begun between Clifton Speed and his father about an unknown issue, TPD Lt. Brandon Watkins said. Family members, including Byron Speed, were able to separate the two.

Clifton Speed then left the residence but returned later and began to fight with his brother, Watkins said, which resulted in Byron Speed being shot multiple times.

In what Watkins called "the third scuffle," the family was able to get the gun away from Clifton Speed and restrain him until officers arrived.

Clifton Speed sustained injuries and was hospitalized but is expected to make a full recovery, Watkins said. After he is released, he will be arrested on a complaint of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm, police said.

