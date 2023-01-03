 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

'Family scuffle' leads to Tulsa's first homicide of 2023, police say

  • Updated
  • 0

Police identified a man allegedly involved in the first homicide of 2023.

Clifton Speed, 39, reportedly shot and killed his brother early Tuesday morning after what police called "a family scuffle."

Around 12:45 a.m. officers responded to a residence near 4600 N. Boulder Ave., where they found 40-year-old Byron Speed dead from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

The altercation had initially begun between Clifton Speed and his father about an unknown issue, TPD Lt. Brandon Watkins said. Family members, including Byron Speed, were able to separate the two.

Clifton Speed then left the residence but returned later and began to fight with his brother, Watkins said, which resulted in Byron Speed being shot multiple times.

In what Watkins called "the third scuffle," the family was able to get the gun away from Clifton Speed and restrain him until officers arrived. 

People are also reading…

Clifton Speed sustained injuries and was hospitalized but is expected to make a full recovery, Watkins said. After he is released, he will be arrested on a complaint of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm, police said.

Video: 988 is the new suicide and crisis helpline

988. That's the new number anyone in America can call or text for help if they feel suicidal or experience mental distress. It is hoped that the shorter number will help people remember the free service and know who to contact.

olivia.mccourry@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

As a breaking news reporter, I cover crime and other spot news. I graduated from the Columbia Graduate School of Journalism in 2022 before joining the Tulsa World. 

Related to this story

Most Popular

19-year-old man dies in collision in Okmulgee County

19-year-old man dies in collision in Okmulgee County

Dead is Dawson Sumner, 19, of Beggs, Ok. Sumner was a passenger of a 2019 Ford Mustang when it was in a collision with a 2014 Ford F150 just before 5 a.m. on US-75, 3/10th mile south of Happy Camp Road, 1.5 miles north of Beggs. 

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

US, Mideast powers condemn Israel minister's visit to Al-Aqsa mosque compound

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert