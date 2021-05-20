Family Safety Center announces plans for move to midtown

The current space is "cramped," "ugly," somewhat difficult to access and located in close proximity to police, which may deter some from seeking services, Stewart said.

"We know we’re not reaching the numbers of people we should because of those factors," Stewart said. "We try to make it as pleasant an experience as possible even though it might be the worst day of your life.”

The new standalone, more central location will provide a pleasing design with multiple transportation options, expanded hours of operation and plenty of free parking and space.

Being next door to CAN will be especially valuable, Stewart said; FSC can address the needs of adults while CAN addresses the needs of their children.

Stewart is seeking to expand beyond the 13 agencies already represented, which includes Domestic Violence Intervention Services, the Tulsa Police Department's Family Violence Unit, and forensic documentation and SANE nurses, as well as include a courtroom designed to protect survivors of domestic violence during protective order hearings. In a traditional courtroom, the hearings, which bring victims and defendants face-to-face, can be a source of great stress and intimidation, she said.