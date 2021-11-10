 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Family reunited in Tulsa after fleeing Afghanistan but separated by refugee screening process
0 Comments
featured topical

Family reunited in Tulsa after fleeing Afghanistan but separated by refugee screening process

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Related content

'These aren't the bad guys': Afghanistan refugees' arrival in Oklahoma has retired Army colonel back in action

An Oklahoma love story: Afghanistan refugee reuniting with her Army veteran husband in Grand Lake

B'nai Emunah synagogue to partner in refugee resettlement, receive 50 Afghan refugees

Kristy Afshar initially was reluctant to move to Kabul, but her husband, an Afghan citizen, assured her that the city was safe under the American-backed government.

“You’ll be fine,” Faramarz Afshar said. “If you trust me, come.”

Subscribe Now: $5 for 5 months

And she did.

“It’s a huge culture shock,” Kristy said. “You have to make some major lifestyle changes.”

But Faramarz was right. She felt safe and found work teaching English.

Seven years later, however, American forces withdrew and the Taliban took control of the capital.

“We locked our doors and didn’t go anywhere,” Kristy said. “People told me, ‘You’re an American woman. They won’t kill you, but they might kidnap you.’ We didn’t know what they would do.”

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

In late August, the couple rushed to the Kabul airport with their 2-year-old daughter to be flown to the United States. As U.S. citizens, Kristy and her child were allowed to continue on to Tulsa, where she has relatives. But Faramarz had to remain at a refugee camp at a U.S. military base.

Phone calls always ended with their daughter in tears, he said.

“It got to where I didn’t want to call because she would get so upset when we had to hang up,” he said. “And then I would have to cry over here, too.”

With help from Catholic Charities of Eastern Oklahoma, the family reunited Tuesday afternoon as Faramarz arrived at Tulsa International Airport. The couple will be provided temporary lodging and, eventually, a fully furnished apartment as well as assistance finding jobs, Catholic Charities said.

Meanwhile, Faramarz will be getting acquainted with his new home, admitting Tuesday that he knew only one thing about Tulsa.

“They are here,” he said, pointing to his wife and daughter. “I just want us to be together.”

As the primary refugee resettlement agency for Oklahoma, Catholic Charities has been asked by the U.S. State Department to help relocate 800 Afghan citizens to the Tulsa area. More than 200 have already arrived.

Featured video: Most in US favor ally refugees

With American troops gone and the Taliban now in charge, thousands of at-risk Afghans who worked with the United States are still stranded in their home country. Some have escaped, but many in the U.S. want to do more to help.

michael.overall@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Witness: Rittenhouse was 'pale' after shootings

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News