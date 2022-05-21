Family of slain Tulsa Girl Scout shares story in ABC News series 45 years after crime that shook Oklahoma

In the company of loved ones — it's how Sheri Farmer, if given a choice, always celebrates the most important moments in life.

Her birthday last week was no exception. The longtime Tulsan, who turned 77, spent the day of May 17 surrounded by family, enjoying meals out and other fun with her husband, daughters and grandchildren.

But if Farmer family gatherings are always full of joy and laughter, they also serve as a sobering reminder. And again, the recent birthday outing was no exception.

"We thought of who wasn't there with us," Sheri said.

A lot of things have changed, she added, in the 45 years since her first child, Lori, was murdered.

But awareness of her absence is not one of them. It's always there, every time the family comes together.

This June 13 will mark the 45th anniversary of the 1977 killings of Tulsa-area Girls Scouts Lori Farmer, 8, Michele Guse, 9, and Denise Milner, 10, who were found slain after their first night of summer camp at Camp Scott in Mayes County.

The haunting, unsolved case is the subject of an original four-episode ABC News docuseries that premieres this week on Hulu.

It's titled "Keeper of the Ashes: The Oklahoma Girl Scout Murders," with all episodes scheduled to release Tuesday.

Despite a history of turning down such requests, Sheri, a longtime victims rights advocate, and her husband, Dr. Bo Farmer, agreed to participate in the series and share their story.

The Tulsa World also participated in the series, which was inspired in part by a 2017 World project.

University of Oklahoma visiting journalism professor Mike Boettcher, an award-winning war correspondent, is a producer on the series.

Compelling evidence

Ahead of the premiere, the Farmers, who among the surviving families have taken the lead in keeping the case alive, sat down with the World last week to talk about its status.

Since the 40th anniversary of the crimes in 2017, DNA and other developments have moved the case forward for the first time in years.

Finally, the Farmers say, they feel like they can know for certain what happened the night their daughter was slain.

Made public three weeks ago, the most recent DNA testing in the case, while officially inconclusive, strongly suggests the involvement of longtime main suspect Gene Leroy Hart, who was acquitted at trial of the crimes.

The testing yielded partial DNA profiles that matched the late Hart while eliminating several other potential suspects.

Officials said that, outside of Hart, every other potential suspect in the case has now been eliminated.

Bo Farmer has long been convinced that Hart, who died while in prison on unrelated charges, was responsible for the slayings.

"Every bit of information we've gotten over the last 40 years has just continued to nail it down more and more," he said, adding that the DNA results just "solidified" his opinion.

However, while always leaning toward Hart's guilt, Sheri believed for years that a second person could have been directly involved.

The recent findings are "compelling" and have provided more clarity on that point, she said.

"It does narrow it down. And it does lead to Hart," she said, adding that like her husband, she now is satisfied that Hart not only committed the murders but was the sole direct participant.

That said, the couple and investigators remain open to the possibility that the killer might've had help afterward.

Bo said: "The evidence shows that if there was anybody else involved, it would have been in the role of an after-the-fact accomplice. Somebody who helped him get away, maybe helped him try to clean up."

Following Hart's acquittal in 1979, the Farmers stood at their daughter's grave and made a commitment to her to never give up seeking justice. Finding out who, if anyone, helped the killer is part of that mission, they said.

"There could be a sliver of the pie that is still left on the table," Bo said.

"I've said this all along and still do: Somebody right now has some answers and could come forward," Sheri added.

The couple praised the efforts of the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and the Mayes County Sheriff's Office, as well as the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which helped with the investigation.

Mayes County Sheriff Mike Reed and Andrea Sweich, director of OSBI's criminalistic services division, are particularly deserving of credit, they said.

"They have gone above and beyond on our behalf," Sheri said. "We are humbled and grateful. They are not only heroes, they are friends. They've kept us informed of everything as it's happened."

From the day it began in 1977, the case has spawned conspiracy theories, with rumors persisting that Hart was framed by authorities. It was a central contention of his defense team at trial.

However, the Farmers have never believed it.

"I never met anybody in law enforcement that I thought was trying to do that," Sheri said. "And we've known every sheriff, we've known prosecutors, every director of OSBI."

Telling 'the ugly'

The Farmers, who have been selective about interviews through the years, have been approached several times in the past few months about film projects.

Interest always ramps up around anniversaries, they said.

However, while turning most down, they pondered and ultimately chose to participate in the ABC series, which they were first approached about in spring 2021.

"We're getting older, for one thing," Bo said. "And the reality is, somebody is going to do a documentary whether we are involved or not. So we decided we might as well entertain doing it with whoever we think will do the best job and represent us, and where we have at least some input."

The ABC project also was appealing because it was planned as four episodes, which would allow for deeper exploration, they said.

The Farmers will see the project's results for the first time when the series premieres.

Sheri said her overall hope is that it conveys to viewers that "a horrific thing happened to three children. Three separate families. And we all got through it the best way that we could."

She further hopes that, while rightly depicting the families as resilient, the series is honest about their struggles.

"I told the (filmmakers) that if you're going to tell this, you have to tell the ugly," she said. "And it was ugly. I went through a lot of depression and other things to try to get to the other side. People have to know that."

Bo added: "It's been one day after another for whatever 365 times 45 years is. You take it day by day. And you can either cowboy up and face the next day or you can fall apart."

"And we have fallen apart at times," Sheri said. "No question about it."

At the 45-year mark, time has brought, if not wisdom, at least perspective, the couple said.

"More and more, day by day, I realize how much I fall back on and rely on my faith," Bo said.

Sheri, too, relies on her faith, she said, and finds additional meaning through advocacy.

She was advocating for crime victims rights when the concept barely existed, and will continue to do so, she said, as long as she's able.

Most recently that included pushing for the successful passage of Marsy's Law for Oklahoma, which among other things gives surviving families the right to receive timely notification of developments in their case.

However, whatever is up next for Sheri, one central fact of life is not going to change.

"Lori is still not here," she said.

"I'm at peace, but that does not mean closure. When I sit down for my birthday with my daughters, you'll see me laughing — and yet I am aware we're not all there. And that's still real. There's no closure that will change that."

