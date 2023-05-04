HENRYETTA — Exactly what she wished for before she blew out the candles, Brittany Brewer was careful not to divulge.

With birthday wishes, that's a well-known rule, after all.

But if her mother had to guess, it was that soon the two of them could be together again.

"She and I were best friends. We talked every day, but since I moved to Texas it's been hard," said Malaina Marlow, who returned two weekends ago for her daughter's 15th birthday party in Henryetta.

The event was a good time for everyone, Marlow added. Which, with everything that's happened since, means it's a memory she and the family will always cherish.

Following what police now say was a murder-suicide, the bodies of 15-year-old Brittany Brewer and her friend Ivy Webster, 14, were among seven recovered Monday from a property near Henryetta.

Found dead with the two girls were Jesse McFadden, 39 — a convicted rapist who police say was the perpetrator — his wife Holly McFadden, 35, and her children, Tiffany Guess, 13, Michael James Mayo, 15, and Rylee Allen, 17.

A carwash benefitting all the affected families has been set for Saturday at the First Family Federal Credit Union, 402 E. Main St. in Henryetta. The event will be held from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. A silent auction is planned as well.

Nathan Brewer, Brittany's father, said he expects the events to be well-supported given the way the community has rallied around the families.

"The response has been wonderful," he said.

He received some of that community support, he added, for a project Wednesday to plant a flower garden in Brittany's memory near her school bus stop.

He said he now plans to organize and plant two more gardens, one for Webster and one for siblings Guess, Mayo and Allen.

The latter "will be at the school," he said. "They're going to give us some space there."

Unanswered questions

Though the motive for the slayings remains unknown, McFadden was due in court Monday on other sex-crime charges and was likely facing a return to prison.

Authorities say he killed the others with a handgun before turning it on himself.

The bodies were found after authorities began a search Sunday for Webster and Brewer when they did not return home following a planned sleepover with Tiffany Guess.

Marlow said her daughter had spent a lot of time with McFadden and his family, and there were never any signs of danger.

Neither she nor Nathan Brewer knew of Marlow's past or that he was a registered sex offender, they said.

The family said the situation represents a failure of the system, and that McFadden should never have been let out of prison, especially since he was facing charges from alleged activities while still behind bars.

Released in 2020 after serving 17 years of a 20-year sentence for rape, McFadden was accused in 2017 of using a contraband phone from prison to solicit sexual conduct/communication with a minor and possession of child pornography.

He was due in court Monday in Muskogee County on those charges but did not show.

State Department of Corrections officials have said that McFadden was released after earning credits for things like behavior and attitude and completing program and education assignments that were then applied after he served 85% of his sentence.

Prompted by the tragedy in Henryetta, Rep. Scott Fetgetter, R-Okmulgee, announced Wednesday that he would be filing legislation to better protect victims and potential victims of sex offenders and "close any loopholes."

Brewer said he's pleased with Fetgetter's effort, but hopes to win his support for an even stricter law. He plans to meet with Fetgetter and Gov. Stitt to talk about the proposed "Knights Law," for which he's currently helping promote a petition drive.

Knights Law would require, among other things, that a person convicted of a sex crime against a child serve life in prison without the possibility of parole.

"We just want to make sure this doesn't happen to anyone else," he said.

'Just want to know why'

After Marlow moved to Paris, Texas, six years ago, she and Brittany talked every day by video call.

She said her daughter used to pretend she was a teacher, and wanted to be one when she grew up. A more recent interest was pageant competition.

Brittany, an eighth-grader, had won local pageants and in July was scheduled to compete in the National American Miss State Pageant for Oklahoma in Tulsa.

"She was beautiful, bright, outgoing, never met a stranger and impacted the life of everyone she met," Marlow said. "She had her whole life ahead of her."

Marlow said the birthday visit in April was the last time she saw her daughter in person.

Brittany and her brother Landon — one of her four older brothers — have birthdays close together, and always share a party. This year's was at Mazzio's in Henryetta.

One of Brittany's presents was a stuffed toy — a mother elephant holding her baby, Marlow said.

"She brought it to show me and she said, 'Look Mom, it's me and you.'"

Marlow now has the toy, something to hold tight as she mourns.

"I keep seeing Brittany's face in my mind and dreams," she said. "She's saying 'Mommy, help me!' She's so scared. And there's nothing I can do."

The thought that her daughter's life could be snuffed out so easily — just like one of those candles on her cake — is hard for Marlow to accept.

And it's left her with a wish of her own.

"I want an answer," she said. "Why did he do what he did? Why did he have to take other innocent people with him? I just want to know why.

"I may never get an answer to that and so I'll never get my closure. But I just want to know."