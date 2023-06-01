Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Over 40 authors of the Bible have written that it is God’s plan to save the lives of his children.

We believe His heart is broken when evil walks in with an automatic rifle and takes the lives of innocent victims young and old every day in America.

Our Stephanie did not deserve to die at work caring for her patients on June 1, 2022, nor do over 120 people a day in our country.

Stephanie spent 13 years of higher education to reach her goal to become a medical doctor to care for others. Caring, loving and giving of herself for others was her mission in life. She was kind and generous to everyone. Those who knew her loved her, and she loved them right back.

Stephanie should not be gone from us. While we are very grateful for the gift of having had her in our lives, we long for the new memories that were left to be made.

Because our family is seeking to raise awareness and find solutions to stop gun violence, we are trying to educate ourselves on the issues surrounding this problem.

Gun violence is a multifaceted problem that we believe should be discussed in a bipartisan atmosphere to find commonsense solutions. The silent majority must use their voices.

Please do not think “there is nothing I can do.” Go to oklegislature.gov to find your legislator and let them know that gun safety and the issue of gun violence is important to you.

Please remember this issue and the response, or lack of response, you receive from your legislator when considering a vote in the next elections.

Our family now tries to focus our grief on helping to prevent another shooting and loss of innocent lives.

What can each of us do going forward to make our communities and workplaces safer? Pay attention to what is happening around you. Every workplace, school, church, library, event center, medical facility and shopping mall needs to be training staff to report belligerent or threatening behaviors they witness or threats seen on social media.

See something; say something.

We need to identify and help people before they are so desperate to buy a gun to harm themselves or others. We need secure places to work and spend our leisure time.

Door locks, panic buttons, cameras, metal detectors can all help deter an intruder. Does this cost money? Yes. But what is the value of a life, or four or 20 lives ended in a flash of an automatic rifle?

There are two things we want to draw attention to this week on the first anniversary of the mass shooting in the Natalie Building on the Saint Francis campus.

We have learned of a national campaign that honors the victims and survivors of gun violence, calls for gun safety such as proper storage and gun locks, and raises awareness of gun violence in our country.

National Gun Violence Awareness Day is Friday, followed by Wear Orange Weekend on Saturday and Sunday. Orange is the color hunters wear for safety in their sport.

This weekend it represents gun safety and much more. We have asked Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum and other city leaders around the state to issue a proclamation declaring Friday as Gun Violence Awareness Day and Saturday and Sunday as Wear Orange Weekend.

During this weekend, support for gun violence victims and survivors can be shown by people wearing orange and lighting homes and businesses with orange or putting out orange signs.

Another program launched nationwide this last year is the 988 Mental Health Lifeline. It is a new mental health resource for all Oklahomans who may be experiencing or witnessing a mental health crisis. There is more information at 988oklahoma.com.

We hope it will be a resource for families, employees, students and those who need help coping in any situation.

Our family morns for all victims of gun violence in our nation but especially Dr. Preston Phillips; our daughter, Dr. Stephanie Husen; Amanda Glenn; and William Love.

Please help change this epidemic in our country. We must respect and value all human life. Pray for commonsense solutions and resources to be available to end gun violence.

Greg and Joyce Husen, parents of Dr. Stephanie Husen, wrote this for her family in her loving memory.

