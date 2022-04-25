Family of missing woman 'devastated' after her body found in shallow grave

The family of a woman who has been missing since January is “devastated” after a body found in a shallow grave last week was determined to be hers.

Detectives had been searching areas around the city for likely “dumping spots” for the body of Tyra Whitaker, who was last seen with her boyfriend who is now accused in the slaying of two other women, Tulsa Police Lt. Brandon Watkins said.

On Wednesday, during the third or fourth search for Whitaker’s body, a patrol officer found a shallow grave with a body buried in a creek just north of 12400 E. Admiral Place, Watkins said.

After a forensic anthropologist excavated the body and the crime scene unit processed the grave, the body was discovered to be that of Whitaker, who Watkins said was likely placed there only a few days after her family last saw her.

Whitaker’s family, who until now did not know what happened to her, say they are devastated about the discovery, but relieved the uncertainty is over.

“As a family We are both devastated and relieved but we will not view Tyra as a victim but the beautiful soul that she is,” the family said in a statement.

“We are devastated because we will not see Tyra’s smile on this side of Heaven, yet we are relieved that the daily cycle of not knowing, wondering and worrying if she is ok is finally over.”

The family said they will grieve for the loss of Whitaker, then turn their attention toward getting justice for her, as Watkins said a murder charge for Whitaker’s death is expected to be filed against her boyfriend, Terryl Brooks, who is already charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Star Rainbow Dancer, 69, and Elizabeth Dillard, 27.

As of Monday afternoon, Brooks had not been charged in Whitaker's death.

Now suspected or accused of three separate slayings, questions of Brooks’ status as a possible serial have arisen, but Watkins said Brooks might not fit the criteria for that label.

“I’m not sure he is a serial killer,” Watkins said. “I think there are some very defined characteristics of a serial killer and I’m not sure he fits that. We’re just working him as a guy who killed three unfortunate women.”

Watkins said they could be narrowing down the motive in Dancer and Dillard’s slayings, but there are still more people they have to talk to before they know for sure. Currently, Brooks is not being cooperative, so detectives are having to rely on other means to figure out what happened.

“We haven’t gotten much from Brooks, that I’m aware of,” Watkins said. “But that’s the thing, when people don’t talk, we find other ways of getting what we need.”

Watkins also said they can’t rule out the possibility of other victims, since Whitaker was likely killed in January and Dancer and Dillard were not killed until late March and early April.

“When we had the first two, we thought, ‘This is not something you see every day,’” he said. “Then the third one popped up.”

Tulsa police are reaching out of other departments, going as far as North Carolina, where Watkins said Brooks got into legal trouble over a shooting, to see if any recent homicides match.

“We certainly can’t discount the idea,” he said.

Even though the possibility of more victims is there, Watkins said they are working to bring justice to the families of the three current victims.

“All we can do, going forward, is make it as right as we can,” he said. “But these people are still missing their loved ones, and I don’t think we could ever replace that for them.”

Whitaker’s family also said they are committing to helping other families who have lost loved ones to violence.

“We also commit to take the pain from our tragedies and transform them into purpose to help ourselves and empower others who share the horrible experience of losing a loved one by violence,” they said.

Anyone with information about Whitaker, Dancer or Dillard’s homicides is urged to contact CrimeStoppers or the Tulsa Police Homicide Unit.

