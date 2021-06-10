Family of man struck, killed on west Tulsa highway left without answers one month after death

Wednesday marked one month since an unknown driver struck and killed the man sought in a Silver Alert along a highway in west Tulsa, and police are urging those with information to come forward.
Ermol Williams was a "sweet and kind-hearted" man who suffered from Alzheimer's and dementia, said his niece, Kindall Feedback.
The 74-year-old lived with his sister and caretaker near West 61st Street and South 33rd West Avenue, and just about every day, she gave him $2 so he could walk to a nearby convenience store and buy himself some coffee.
He typically returned home, but on May 8, he didn't.
Williams family thinks he might've gotten turned around and walked in the opposite direction of the store, finding himself in the area of Tulsa Hills at some point that day, Feedback said.
Nevertheless, when police found him suffering injuries from being hit by a car along U.S. 75 about 2:30 a.m. May 9, he still had the $2 in his pocket. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
By that time, his sister had already driven around looking for him and a Silver Alert had been issued for his safe return.
Feedback said she grew up with "Uncle Ermol" next door. He and her mother were from a big, loving family of 11 children, but she described him as quiet and a bit of a loner. He had three adult children and worked always, spending most of his career making pipes and oil filters.
"We want to find who did it," Feedback said of the responsible driver. "I think it's awful that they left him there."
Tulsa Police Traffic Lt. Justin Farley said some inconclusive pieces of the vehicle that struck Williams remained at the scene in the 5300 block of northbound U.S. 75. when police arrived, but no witnesses have come forward and there's no surveillance footage in the area.
It's going to take those with information, including anyone who might've seen some unexplained front-end damage on a vehicle that traveled through there that night, to crack the case, Farley said.
Anyone with such information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.
Tipsters may remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for information leading to the arrest of persons committing crimes.