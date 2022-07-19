Family of Broken Arrow sailor, 22, who died aboard aircraft carrier, grieves while awaiting answers

Sooner or later, conversations with his grandfather always turned to one of Darren Collins' favorite subjects.

"He loved to ask him questions about when he was in the Navy," Beth Hayes, Collins' mother, said, adding that her father had served on various aircraft carriers.

The stories helped kindle Collins' interest. And later, after graduating from Broken Arrow High School, he embarked on a Navy career himself.

But unlike his grandfather, Collins' experience would be cut short.

On July 10, just three years into his service, the 22-year-old information systems technician second class died aboard his aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson in San Diego.

Navy officials said Collins was discovered unresponsive on the vessel, but with no indications of suicide or foul play.

The cause of Collins' death remains to be determined.

Collins' mother said the family was blindsided by the news.

"We're told (the investigation) could take weeks, but we're hoping for sooner rather than later," Beth Hayes said.

While the results are still pending, a funeral service will be held, she said. It's set for 10 a.m. Saturday at First United Methodist Church in Broken Arrow.

A public visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Friday at Floral Haven Funeral Home.

Hayes said she's especially thankful for Collins' shipmates, who have been a source of comfort during this time of grief and confusion.

"Many of them have reached out to us personally to send their condolences," she said.

Collins was assigned to the Carl Vinson after enlisting in 2019. His service included a nine-month deployment, with stops in Hawaii, Guam and Japan.

He had three years left on his initial six-year commitment.

Collins had yet to decide on a direction from there, Hayes said, but he was interested in flying and was looking at possibly becoming a Navy pilot.

Respect for the uniform

Collins' Navy ties might have started with his late grandfather, Dee Rochester, but they did not end there.

His stepdad is also former Navy, and Collins' older brother Cody is currently serving on a destroyer.

Even as a child, Collins seemed destined for a military life, family members said.

On Halloween, when other children dressed up as different characters, he always wore a military or law enforcement uniform.

"He was always big about the uniforms. I think it was partly about the respect that came with them," Collins' stepfather Ira Hayes said.

Later, Collins served with the Broken Arrow High School JROTC, the Civil Air Patrol and interned with the Broken Arrow Police Department.

Whether in uniform or out of it, Collins was the same "joyful" person, his mother said, and had a gift for bringing out the joy in others.

"You couldn't be mad around him," she said. "He wouldn't let you. He'd have you laughing."

Along with the rest of the family, her son loved Marvel and Star Wars movies, she said.

Before the Navy, Collins had been active with his church, First United Methodist Church Broken Arrow. He participated in various mission trips, including Hurricane Harvey relief efforts in Houston.

Collins' mother remembers well the first time she saw him in his blue Navy uniform.

It was in 2019 at his graduation from basic training in Great Lakes, Illinois.

His grandfather was gone by then, having died two years earlier.

But Beth Hayes was proud enough for the both of them, she said.

What the future might have held for her son can never be known. But she has memories like that one to hold on to, she said.

"Darren was so happy that day, so excited," she said.

Collins' survivors include his parents, Beth and Ira Hayes, and Kelly Collins; siblings Cody Collins, Abigail Collins and Austin Hayes; and his grandparents, Sylvia Rochester, Clara Koenig, and Ann and Lawrence Collins.