HENRYETTA — The alleged perpetrator of a possible murder-suicide that claimed six other lives was a "con man" and "master manipulator" who successfully sold his lies about past crimes by enlisting other people to play along, survivors of four of the victims said Tuesday.

Jesse McFadden, 39, a convicted rapist facing additional sex-crime charges, was found dead on his property near Henryetta Monday afternoon, according to authorities.

Recovered along with him were the bodies of his wife Holly McFadden, 35, and her children, Tiffany Guess, 13, Michael James Mayo, 15, and Rylee Allen, 17 — along with those of their friends Ivy Webster, 14, and Brittany Brewer, 15. Authorities have not released a cause of death.

Family members of Holly McFadden and her three children, who received confirmation of their identities late Monday, say that while they are still reeling from the shock, they want to shed what light they can on the tragic events.

Holly is being painted as a villain on social media, they said, and it's not just painful but wrong.

"My daughter would never do anything to harm her children," her mother Jan Mayo said. "She was not an accomplice in this."

"They are all victims," Holly's aunt Lynn Roy said.

"I was very proud of my daughter, and I was very proud of my grandchildren," Mayo added. "They were the light of my life. And he extinguished it."

An alert was issued Monday morning by Oklahoma Highway Patrol after Webster reportedly did not return home Sunday when expected. She and Brewer had left Saturday for a planned sleepover with Tiffany Guess, and were believed to be in the company of McFadden, who missed a scheduled court appearance Monday.

The children were all students at Henryetta Public Schools.

McFadden, a registered sex offender who was released in 2020 after serving 17 years for rape, had been with Holly for a couple of years and they married in 2022.

Mayo, of Westville, said the family never liked or trusted McFadden and did not approve of the relationship. But they believe he was able to deceive Holly.

The ultimate "con man," McFadden had stories explaining away his past convictions and alleged crimes, including his 2003 rape charge, she said.

Mayo said McFadden even went so far as to have someone claiming to be the victim call Holly and tell her the "real story" behind the rape. She told her she was his girlfriend at the time and that her parents had him charged after finding out they were having sex.

"He even set up a fake Facebook page for this person," Mayo said.

She said the accomplice reached out yesterday to the family after the news broke. She confessed to them that she had only been pretending to be the victim at the direction of McFadden, who had paid her.

"So basically, my daughter believed he got 20 years in prison for a mistake," Mayo said.

McFadden also had a story for the 2017 charges, which included soliciting sexual conduct/communication with a minor by use of technology. In prison at the time, he claimed the incriminating evidence had been found on another inmate's phone. He said he had been blamed because of his previous sex crime, but the charges had been dropped.

McFadden was due in court Monday in Muskogee County on those charges but did not show.

Red flags

Mayo said from the beginning there were red flags about McFadden, especially in how controlling he was of Holly.

"He tried to alienate her from her family," she said. "He moved her two-and-a-half hours away from us. He tracked her every time she'd go out of the house."

A "master manipulator," he also drove a wedge between Holly and her father, with whom she'd previously been close.

"She believed everything he said, to the point she didn't trust any of us," Mayo said. "We didn't get to see the children hardly at all."

Worried about the welfare of her grandchildren, Mayo was in the process of clearing out space in her home to move them in.

"But I was too late," she said.

Joe Guess, Tiffany's biological father, said he thought of all three of the children as his own.

He last saw them about a month ago when he came for a visit from his home in Green Forest, Arkansas. They got a hotel room in Henryetta and played video games and enjoyed their favorite milkshakes.

"I wouldn't wish this on anyone in the world," Guess said, fighting back tears.

Tiffany "was perfect. She was smart. She was intuitive. She was a momma's girl, but she was a daddy's girl, too, and when I'd come around she'd run and jump in my arms. I miss her terribly."

Mayo, who once stepped in to raise her grandchildren when her daughter needed the help, said each of them were uniquely gifted.

"Tiffany was very athletic, very outgoing, loveable," she said. "Michael James was outgoing, great at football and track."

Rylee, the oldest, was artistic and wanted to be a doctor, she said.

"I was there in the delivery room when Rylee was born," Mayo said. "I watched her come into this world.

"He took that away from me."

