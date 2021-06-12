Family mourns cousins killed just months apart: 'Someone's choices took them'

Killed within four months of each other, cousins Joshua Hurd and Curtis “C.J.” Wickham are remembered as good-hearted men who left too soon.
Their deaths were unrelated and unexpected. Wickham was killed Oct. 22, when a man allegedly ordered dogs to attack him at his ex-girlfriend’s house. Hurd was shot and killed Feb. 9 while driving in midtown after an argument with his girlfriend.
Being the only boys in a big, extended family, the men were like brothers, family said, always helping each other and looking out for each other.
Hurd was 11 years older than Wickham, and he treated him like his little brother. They rode bikes across town to see each other, fished together and both rooted for the Las Vegas Raiders.
“Friends said he would do anything for anyone,” Megan Hurd said of her brother. “A lot of his friends said he had a smile that would light up a room.”
The family is trying to have a positive outlook and be happy for the 37 years they had with Joshua Hurd and the 26 they had with “C.J.” Wickham, Megan Hurd said.
Joshua Hurd had two children, a 17-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy. His mother, Tracy Hurd, said he was a great father and was saving up to buy his daughter a car.
“My son called or texted me every day to tell me he loved me,” she said. “I didn’t always talk to my children because I work full time, but now I will not go a day without telling them I love them.
“There’s no feeling like the feeling I’ve been having. I just appreciate how much he loved me and thank him for doing whatever he could to help me or anybody.”
Joshua wasn’t perfect, his sister said, adding that he was making progress beating his addiction problem when he was killed.
“I want my son to be remembered for the good person he was, not the mistakes he made in his life,” Tracy Hurd said. “He had a good heart.”
His cousin was remembered for his kindness as well as for his smile. Wickham’s mother, Vicky Cummings, said he would often make it a point to check up on his friends.
“If he ever met you, he definitely made an impact on your life,” Cummings said.
Joshua’s other sister, Erica Hurd, said Wickham’s family is made up of “some of the strongest women I know.” They were already grieving his loss when Joshua died.
“With everything my aunt and my cousins were going through losing their son and brother (Wickham), they were right there that night (Joshua was killed). … They didn’t hesitate to help us,” Erica said.
Family members said they never thought they’d be getting a call about losing a loved one like that, let alone have to face it twice.
“They weren’t sick; they weren’t in a car wreck — someone’s choices took them,” Joshua’s mother said. “But they don’t have to fight the demons they were fighting. I know they’re in heaven.”
Megan Hurd said she knows her brother and cousin would have forgiven the people who killed them, because that was just the kind of people they were.
“That’s what I want to tell that guy: ‘You didn’t hurt my brother. You hurt us. My brother’s not fighting his demons anymore. My brother’s free now.’ C.J. would’ve forgiven them, too.”
Joshua’s family has set up an online fundraiser to get his daughter the car he was saving up for. Those interested in donating can go to gofund.me/d3fecd7c.