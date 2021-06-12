Family mourns cousins killed just months apart: 'Someone's choices took them'

“My son called or texted me every day to tell me he loved me,” she said. “I didn’t always talk to my children because I work full time, but now I will not go a day without telling them I love them.

“There’s no feeling like the feeling I’ve been having. I just appreciate how much he loved me and thank him for doing whatever he could to help me or anybody.”

Joshua wasn’t perfect, his sister said, adding that he was making progress beating his addiction problem when he was killed.

“I want my son to be remembered for the good person he was, not the mistakes he made in his life,” Tracy Hurd said. “He had a good heart.”

His cousin was remembered for his kindness as well as for his smile. Wickham’s mother, Vicky Cummings, said he would often make it a point to check up on his friends.

“If he ever met you, he definitely made an impact on your life,” Cummings said.

Joshua’s other sister, Erica Hurd, said Wickham’s family is made up of “some of the strongest women I know.” They were already grieving his loss when Joshua died.