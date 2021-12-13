Family honors son's memory through fundraiser supporting youth crisis center

"A couple years ago we wrote off $150,000," Crum said. "Last year, we still haven't fully been paid by the state, but at one point we were at $300,000 of services provided that we were going to get reimbursed by the state for."

Even with the larger price tag that comes with taking in this many patients, Crum said, the center's services are still offered to families bill-free.

This causes some budget crunching when it comes to prioritizing things like staff wages and utility bills over things such as art supplies.

"Because we're a private nonprofit and have a trauma-informed model, we want to have a diverse buffet of option for our kids," Crum said. "Having these art supplies come through donations allows us to make sure they are available to kids and we don't have to worry about pruning off that extra cost.

"This donation is not only a wonderful remembrance of Gavin, but it's going to enable us to provide a lot of those things but not tax us financially."

That assistance is the most important part of the Guiding Gavin fundraiser, Yonna Creason said: helping Tulsa youths receive kindness in Gavin's memory in the hope that they can pass that kindness on to someone else in the future.