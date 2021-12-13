Family honors son's memory through fundraiser supporting youth crisis center

When Yonna Creason lost her son Gavin in May 2020, she could have let the grief consume her.
No mother should lose her 19-year-old son, and no one would have faulted Creason for allowing her heartbreak to take over.
Instead, however, Creason used her experience to honor her son's memory by shining a light on healthy grieving practices and adolescent mental health issues.
"I could let (the grief) kill me, or I could be nice," Creason said. "I chose to be nice. I'm not saying there aren't some days where it does try to kill me, but I just choose to try to figure out how to keep living and being nice."
Through the Facebook page Guiding Gavin, Creason, a soon to be grief-counseling-certified nurse, shares healthy grieving practices for other people who have lost children or who are going through hard times.
Creason said it was hard to talk with other people about what they were going through after losing Gavin and that it was so hard for other people to talk to her and her husband about it that they would avoid talking to the Creasons completely.
"I think people were just scared because they didn't want to say the wrong thing, but they didn't know what to say," Jason Creason said. "So they would just choose to avoid it altogether."
But through the Guiding Gavin Facebook page, the Creasons are able to help others cope with their own grief through discussions and advice.
As well as the grief teaching, the Creasons created fundraisers in their son's memory to create meaningful impacts in the Tulsa community.
This year, they chose Counseling & Recovery Services of Oklahoma's CALM Center, a short-term stay facility for youths ages 10 to 17 that provides immediate support, assessment and stabilization for emotional, behavioral or substance abuse crises, as their fundraiser recipient.
The fundraiser brought in over 3,700 art supply items and $1,250 that will help the CALM Center start an art therapy program for the youths under its care.
CALM Center Director Matthew Crum said the Creasons' donations are especially important since the center is now one of the only youth crisis centers in the Tulsa area.
After the Shadow Mountain Behavioral Health System closed in 2019, Crum said, the CALM Center and Parkside Psychiatric Hospital and Clinic are the only publicly supported inpatient facilities where youths can go in Tulsa for mental health assistance.
Because of this, the CALM Center, which opened in 2008, has seen a steady increase in the number of patients seen every year. It now sees over 600 patients per year, more patients and services than the number for which the state of Oklahoma is able to reimburse the center.
"A couple years ago we wrote off $150,000," Crum said. "Last year, we still haven't fully been paid by the state, but at one point we were at $300,000 of services provided that we were going to get reimbursed by the state for."
Even with the larger price tag that comes with taking in this many patients, Crum said, the center's services are still offered to families bill-free.
This causes some budget crunching when it comes to prioritizing things like staff wages and utility bills over things such as art supplies.
"Because we're a private nonprofit and have a trauma-informed model, we want to have a diverse buffet of option for our kids," Crum said. "Having these art supplies come through donations allows us to make sure they are available to kids and we don't have to worry about pruning off that extra cost.
"This donation is not only a wonderful remembrance of Gavin, but it's going to enable us to provide a lot of those things but not tax us financially."
That assistance is the most important part of the Guiding Gavin fundraiser, Yonna Creason said: helping Tulsa youths receive kindness in Gavin's memory in the hope that they can pass that kindness on to someone else in the future.
"If I can be kind and help one person, you never know what that ripple in that pond will do for a person," she said. "You never know who you're impacting with your kindness. You never know what that means to someone or how that will change their life."
Additional donations to the CALM Center are being accepted at crsok.org/donate.