Families of violent crime victims come together for DA's Trees of Remembrance Ceremony

The Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office hosted its Trees of Remembrance Ceremony Wednesday evening to honor those lost to violent crime.
“It’s still hard to cope,” said Donna Watashe of Tulsa, who lost her son in 2016, but “this is a special moment.”
She has been attending the ceremony with family ever since her son’s death, she said.
The ceremony is put on annually, said Heather Jordan, the director of the victim witness center.
“We usually add a tree every year,” she said, and families, including Watashe, bring ornaments to decorate them along with decorations that have been kept from the previous year by advocates from her office.
The feeling of loss “never goes away,” Watashe said, but she remembers her son as someone who was “very respectful” and always “tried to help everybody.”
“This ceremony doesn’t get any easier,” said Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler. “It’s such a difficult time for these families to reflect on their loss.”
The goal is to “get them over this difficult hurdle” this time of year brings, he added.
The ceremony usually has a big turnout with 150-200 people in attendance, said Jordan.
For this year’s ceremony, families and members of the DA’s Office gathered in the gym of the Chandler Park Community Center. Members of the office stood at the back while families sat in rows, holding candles to pray and remember their loved ones.
After words from Kunzweiler, Jordan and Kevin Gray, the lead prosecutor of the DA’s homicide unit, each person was asked to say the name of their family member before blowing out their candle.
As Kunzweiler addressed the crowd, he admitted he “is not going to pretend to know how difficult it was for you to get up this morning,” but each person has shown their own strength and “courage” just by attending the ceremony.
“You had to have faith to wake up this morning, hope to drive up that hill and love to hang that ornament,” he added.
