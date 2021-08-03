 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Falls Creek camp guest pastor dies of COVID-19 complications
0 Comments

Falls Creek camp guest pastor dies of COVID-19 complications

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
FALLS CREEK (copy)

A special service celebrates 100 years of Falls Creek near Davis in 2017. 

 The Oklahoman file photo

An evangelist who shared the gospel at a popular Christian summer camp in Oklahoma has died of complications from COVID-19, The Oklahoman has learned.

The Rev. Wade Morris of Birmingham, Alabama, died Tuesday in a Birmingham hospital. He was a guest preacher in early July at youth summer camp at Falls Creek Baptist Conference Center near Davis.

“We are heartbroken to learn that Wade Morris passed away. His life, speaking ministry and evangelism in Oklahoma and across the country, through annual preaching at camps and other church events, have forever impacted countless young people," Brian Hobbs, Oklahoma Baptists' communications director, said in a prepared statement.

"Wade is a faithful minister of the Gospel and a great friend to Oklahoma Baptists. We are praying for his family and church family in Alabama, as we put our faith in the Lord at this difficult time.”

Read the rest of the story here at The Oklahoman.com. Some stories require a subscription. 

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cuomo defiant over NY Attorney General's report

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News