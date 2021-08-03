Falls Creek camp guest pastor dies of COVID-19 complications

An evangelist who shared the gospel at a popular Christian summer camp in Oklahoma has died of complications from COVID-19, The Oklahoman has learned.
The Rev. Wade Morris of Birmingham, Alabama, died Tuesday in a Birmingham hospital. He was a guest preacher in early July at youth summer camp at Falls Creek Baptist Conference Center near Davis.
“We are heartbroken to learn that Wade Morris passed away. His life, speaking ministry and evangelism in Oklahoma and across the country, through annual preaching at camps and other church events, have forever impacted countless young people," Brian Hobbs, Oklahoma Baptists' communications director, said in a prepared statement.
"Wade is a faithful minister of the Gospel and a great friend to Oklahoma Baptists. We are praying for his family and church family in Alabama, as we put our faith in the Lord at this difficult time.”