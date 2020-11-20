 Skip to main content
Faith coalitions urge Oklahomans to take COVID-19 emergency precautions

FBI Award

Aliye Shimi, executive director of Tulsa Metropolitan Ministry, accepts the FBI’s 2018 Director’s Community Leadership Award at Tulsa Police Department headquarters in Tulsa, Okla., on Thursday, March 14, 2019. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World

 Matt Barnard

OKLAHOMA CITY - Three faith coalitions are calling on Oklahoma's faith community to consider worshiping virtually, wearing masks and staying home in response to the state's current COVID-19 crisis.

Rabbi Abby Jacobson, spiritual leader of Emanuel Synagogue and president of the Interfaith Alliance of Oklahoma, spoke along with Aliye Shimi, executive director of Tulsa Metropolitan Ministry, an interfaith coalition of faith organizations.

Shimi said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID-19 precautionary guidelines are critically important.

"It is also incumbent upon us as faith leaders to lead by example and enforce those guidelines," she said.

