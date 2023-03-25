Love Goes, a faith-based social services conference, is set for March 31-April 1, with a goal of connecting more Tulsa-area churchgoers with service agencies.

The two-day event will be held at International Gospel Center, 555 S. Memorial Drive.

Hours on March 31 are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with speakers, videos and lunch, followed at 6:30 p.m. by keynote speaker Shane Claiborne, an activist and author.

The event continues April 1 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., followed at 6 p.m. by a concert.

Organizers say they hope to raise awareness of needs in the community and help give guests the contacts and information they need to help friends, family members or neighbors who are struggling.

Exhibitors from various nonprofits, ministries and agencies will have tables set up to provide information and volunteer opportunities.

In addition to Claiborne, speakers will include Sarah Grounds, City Lights Foundation executive director and one of the Tulsa World’s 2023 People to Watch; Rhonda Bear of She Brews Coffee House; Dr. Rachel Ray, cofounder of the Cura for the World nonprofit medical clinic; and the Rev. Chris Beach, executive director of Tulsa YouthWorks; along with many others.

Conference sponsor is Tulsa nonprofit Isaiah 58 In His Service Inc.

Registration fee is $60 per person, but scholarships are available.

For more information, go to isaiah58ihs.org, call 918-289-0218 or email deni@isaiah58ihs.org.

A video of the conference will be posted to the website after the event.