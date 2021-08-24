Fairland town board meeting

“You need to get off the board (of trustees),” Brown said. “You settled your vendetta. Now get off the board. You’ve done your time. Now it’s time to get off the board.”

Brown’s comments were met with thunderous applause by the crowd at the meeting.

D’Ann Mathia also called out Davis, saying he came to her house to threaten to file a civil suit over posts on a social media site.

“You stalked officers. That’s not OK,” Mathia said in the public meeting. “You followed officers on calls. It could have been a domestic violence call.”

Mathia said Davis’ actions threatened the police officers and the public.

“You are an embarrassment to our community,” she said.

During the public comments part of the meeting, Davis kept trying to call for the meeting to adjourn.

In other business, the board voted to hold a special election on Nov. 9 to fill a vacancy on the Board of Trustees. The vacancy is due to the July 9 resignation of John Finnell, who served the community as mayor.

