Fairland town board meeting

FAIRLAND — An Ottawa County deputy has at least tentatively accepted the position of Fairland police chief, replacing a man who cited a “hostile work environment” and said he had been threatened by a town trustee.
Former Police Chief Aaron Richardson resigned Aug. 18, and four police officers and four reserve officers have since resigned, leaving three officers to provide police protection for the Ottawa County community of approximately 1,025 people.
Deputy Gordon Williams Jr.'s hiring as chief is subject to a satisfactory background check, and “we have some issues that will need to be addressed” before the position is finalized, Williams said after the meeting, referring to benefits and insurance.
After a 40-minute executive session during a meeting Tuesday night, the four town trustees unanimously voted in favor of hiring Williams at a yearly salary of $44,000.
Richardson, a 25-year career law enforcement officer, cited a “hostile work environment” and said “slanderous allegations made about me by a member of the board of trustees has made it unattainable for me to continue to serve the town.”
Richardson was not at the meeting and was unavailable for comment.
During public comments Jeff Brown, a Fairland business owner and former Fairland police officer, verbally chastised the trustee Richardson had said threatened him, Brent Davis.
“You need to get off the board (of trustees),” Brown said. “You settled your vendetta. Now get off the board. You’ve done your time. Now it’s time to get off the board.”
Brown’s comments were met with thunderous applause by the crowd at the meeting.
D’Ann Mathia also called out Davis, saying he came to her house to threaten to file a civil suit over posts on a social media site.
“You stalked officers. That’s not OK,” Mathia said in the public meeting. “You followed officers on calls. It could have been a domestic violence call.”
Mathia said Davis’ actions threatened the police officers and the public.
“You are an embarrassment to our community,” she said.
During the public comments part of the meeting, Davis kept trying to call for the meeting to adjourn.
In other business, the board voted to hold a special election on Nov. 9 to fill a vacancy on the Board of Trustees. The vacancy is due to the July 9 resignation of John Finnell, who served the community as mayor.