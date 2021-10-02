Fair fare: Finding deep-fried sustenance at this year's event

The biblical truth that “there is no new thing under the sun” certainly applies to what one might find to eat along the midway and in the newly rechristened SageNet Center during the Tulsa State Fair.

Familiar favorites such as corn dogs, funnel cakes, tacos of all sorts, roasted corn on the cob, meats grilled before your eyes, twisted mounds of fried potatoes, pizza by the slice, cotton candy and enough lemonade to float the U.S.S. Batfish can be readily found and enjoyed at this year’s fair, which runs through Oct. 10 at Expo Square.

Even things that are touted as being new this year are more like subtle variations on the very well-known.

If, for example, you missed out on the “dill pickle” craze that was quite the culinary rage on the midway a couple of years ago, check out Rick’s Pizza stand for a helping of his “pickle pizza,” a hand-tossed crust topped with a homemade dill sauce, fresh mozzarella, thick dill pickle slices and a dill weed seasoning.

For those who require their fair food on a stick, seek out Waffle Chix, where proprietors will happily encase your choice of chicken or sausage in waffle batter, then bake it in a waffle iron. They do the same thing with sweets such as brownies and candy bars.