Failed mask purchase by state draws another lawsuit

More than one million N95 masks sold to the state of Oklahoma at the start of the pandemic ended up in Mongolia, according to a breach of contract lawsuit filed in Tulsa federal court.

Tulsa business PPE Supplies LLC claims in a lawsuit it filed Thursday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma that it was told more than a million of the protective masks it purchased as part of a contract with the state of Oklahoma were instead sold to Mongolia.

The lawsuit names various suppliers both in the U.S. and abroad.

The lawsuit comes after the Oklahoma State Department of Health took the Tulsa business to court in January, alleging PPE Supplies failed to deliver some $1.8 million in masks that the state purchased from the company.

In its lawsuit, PPE Supplies names three individuals and four companies that it alleges failed to deliver masks it purchased in March 2020 for the state of Oklahoma.

Named are Khan Enterprises General Trading Company and its owner/partner Noaman Khan, both based in Kuwait; Inner Renewable Energy (Cambodia) Co., Ltd. and its chairman/CEO Meas Sethviphou; Washington-based Kaikane USA Inc. and its owner/partner Troy Nishikawa; and China-based Ejet Sourcing Ltd.