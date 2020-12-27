Faces of Covid: Tulsa Health Department executive dies after contracting COVID-19, agency says

The Tulsa Health Department on Sunday confirmed its Division Chief of Adolescent and Child Health died after apparently contracting COVID-19. She had a nearly 35-year career with the agency.

Pam Rask worked as THD's Division Chief of Adolescent and Child Health at the time of her death. It was unclear Sunday when she contracted the virus, but a public Facebook post from relatives indicated Rask had been hospitalized and placed on a ventilator.

In a statement released Sunday afternoon, THD spokeswoman Leanne Stephens said Rask's career consisted of oversight of the "development and implementation of community health programs to improve the health and well-being of Tulsa County residents."

“Pam was the epitome of what a public health professional is: strong, courageous, dedicated, and with the greatest heart for service I have ever met in my public health career,” THD Executive Director Dr. Bruce Dart said in the announcement.

“COVID-19 has taken too many of our loved ones. Everyone please stay vigilant and stay safe.”