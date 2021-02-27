Faces of COVID: Stillwater firefighter ravaged by coronavirus out of hospital after extraordinary double-lung transplant

One thing is certain about Blake’s medical prognosis: He will require lifelong medical care.

He applied to become a Stillwater firefighter when he was 20 years old and has been with the department ever since, but now he’s not sure what his professional future holds.

“I would love to go back. I love the job, and I love the guys,” Blake said. “In three months, I think we’ll know more about that situation, but I don’t know if the doctors would even allow me to do that.”

Reflecting on his ordeal, Blake said it is hard for him to understand how “people don’t understand how serious COVID is.”

“Half the people who go on ECMO don’t survive,” he said. "Every doctor in every medical facility I’ve been in and a lot of nurses — they are all a part of my story and they should all share in the fact that I am alive."

Blake’s surgeon, who coincidentally is also an Oklahoman, thinks Blake is a prime example of why it is crucial for everyone to take COVID safety precautions seriously.