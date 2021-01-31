Faces of COVID: Leanna Crutcher's 'quiet strength' helped family through loss of son Terence, fight for change that followed

Pastor’s wife. Mother. Music teacher.
For much of her life, Leanna Crutcher was best known for those roles, which she pursued with quiet dedication.
But she had another side, as well. And when the situation demanded, it would show itself.
“Mom was a fighter. She’s where I got my fight from,” said Tiffany Crutcher, adding that everything changed for her mother after the loss of her son, Terence, in 2016.
Having witnessed her mother’s unlikely transformation into activist after her son was killed by police, Tiffany was not surprised to see that same fighting spirit come out again recently when facing COVID-19.
Twice, when the family was advised that Leanna would not last the night, she proved doctors wrong.
But in the end, the virus proved too tough.
“She fought until she could fight no more,” her daughter said.
Leanna Crutcher died Jan. 14 of complications from COVID-19. She was 67. She left behind her husband of 51 years, the Rev. Joey Crutcher, a daughter and son, and 10 grandchildren, including three of her late son’s children whom she was raising.
A memorial page has been set up at facebook.com/leannacrutchermemorial.
Leanna had been hospitalized since mid-December after she and her husband tested positive for the virus.
Tiffany said the family’s focus is now fully on her father, Joey, supporting him after the loss. Thankfully, his COVID symptoms were mild and he has recovered, she said.
How her parents were exposed is still hard to say.
The others in the household, which includes Tiffany and three of Terence’s children, all tested negative. Also, the couple had been limiting their outings and exercising all the recommended precautions.
“We were very, very careful because they had a few preexisting conditions,” Tiffany said. “My mother had high blood pressure. But it was under control and she was very healthy.”
The couple’s initial symptoms — loss of energy and appetite — began showing on Dec. 11, Joey’s 73rd birthday and just days before their anniversary on Dec. 20.
Three days later they both tested positive for COVID.
Joey was able to stay at home. Leanna, however, had to be hospitalized. Her condition deteriorated and eventually she was placed on a ventilator.
Tiffany was by her side, when, after three weeks, her heart gave out.
“It was the most heartbreaking and devastating thing I’ve ever witnessed,” she said. “To watch your mom die right before your eyes.”
‘Mighty powerful strength’
Her parents earned their resilience the hard way, Tiffany said.
The blows started early with the loss of an infant son to crib death. And they kept coming.
“They lost my older brother to stage 4 colon cancer. They lost a grandson to gun violence in a case of mistaken identity,” she said.
“But in spite of all the adversity, they stood strong, dignified and still loved on people who did them wrong. To see their unconditional love was huge for me.”
Nothing would test that commitment to love more than the loss of their son, Terence, and the fight that followed to hold police accountable.
The latest in a string of fatal police shootings of Black men around the country, the death of the 40-year-old on Sept. 16, 2016, sparked outrage nationwide.
Terence Crutcher, who was unarmed, was shot and killed in the roadway outside his stopped SUV by a white Tulsa police officer.
Officer Betty Shelby was charged with first-degree manslaughter but was ultimately acquitted by a jury, who found that her actions were consistent with her police training.
Frustrated, the Crutcher family joined other advocates pushing for police reform nationally.
Going from grandmother to activist almost overnight, “Mom had to step up and do some things that she’d never had to do before,” Tiffany said.
She found herself “on the front lines,” she added, “fighting for other people’s children and also supporting other mothers who’d lost children to gun violence and police brutality.”
Leanna joined with her husband and daughter to found the Terence Crutcher Foundation, an organization dedicated to various racial justice issues.
The couple also took in and raised three of Terence’s children following his death.
Presenting a solemn, often emotionless face to the world, Leanna kept her words few, her daughter said. But it’s impossible to overstate her influence.
“She calmed everything just by her presence. Just knowing she was there helped the rest of us get through,” said Tiffany, a doctor-turned-fulltime activist.
“Mom had this quiet strength, but it was a mighty powerful strength,” she added. “She felt she had a responsibility to us and to the community to show it.”
That included, she said, keeping her emotions reined in. Once and only once did Tiffany see them get the better of her mother.
It was following the Shelby verdict at the courthouse.
“We had to walk past hundreds of cameras, and she held her head up, shoulders straight. She didn’t flinch. She didn’t shake.”
But once inside the elevator, when the doors closed to all prying eyes, she collapsed in tears.
“It was heartbreaking to see,” her daughter said.
Filling her shoes
Leanna Crutcher was honored with a private memorial service Jan. 23 for family and close friends. It was livestreamed and can still be viewed in full on the memorial page.
The Rev. Al Sharpton and Sybrina Fulton, Trayvon Martin’s mother, sent video messages.
The outpouring of support for the family has been “tremendous,” Tiffany said. “We can’t say thank you enough.”
The day after the emotional service, Tiffany visited the cemetery. She wanted some alone time with her mother, she said.
“I asked her, ‘Mom, what are we supposed to do now without you?’”
“I don’t know the answer to that,” Tiffany added. “But I made a promise to her that I would take care of dad and that I would try to fill her large shoes. I don’t know if I can, but I’ll do my best.”
Tiffany says she hopes if anything can come from her mother’s death it’s that COVID-19 will be taken more seriously.
She’s angry, she said, at how leaders have responded, adding that the pandemic “didn’t have to be this bad.”
“COVID-19 is real,” she said. “It’s not a hoax. It’s affecting our community in a severe way. And people should really open their eyes and just do their small part.”
More guidance for Oklahomans signing up through the state COVID-19 portal during Phase 2.