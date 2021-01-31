Faces of COVID: Leanna Crutcher's 'quiet strength' helped family through loss of son Terence, fight for change that followed

Leanna had been hospitalized since mid-December after she and her husband tested positive for the virus.

Tiffany said the family’s focus is now fully on her father, Joey, supporting him after the loss. Thankfully, his COVID symptoms were mild and he has recovered, she said.

How her parents were exposed is still hard to say.

The others in the household, which includes Tiffany and three of Terence’s children, all tested negative. Also, the couple had been limiting their outings and exercising all the recommended precautions.

“We were very, very careful because they had a few preexisting conditions,” Tiffany said. “My mother had high blood pressure. But it was under control and she was very healthy.”

The couple’s initial symptoms — loss of energy and appetite — began showing on Dec. 11, Joey’s 73rd birthday and just days before their anniversary on Dec. 20.

Three days later they both tested positive for COVID.

Joey was able to stay at home. Leanna, however, had to be hospitalized. Her condition deteriorated and eventually she was placed on a ventilator.

Tiffany was by her side, when, after three weeks, her heart gave out.