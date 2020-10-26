Faces of COVID: Dedicated owner of longtime Tulsa machine shop felled by virus

"He would have so much pain, but he would still get up and go to work. I’ve seen him come home from the hospital from surgery, hooked up to an I.V. and go straight to work sick," said his son, Dean Cooper Jr. "It just shocked everybody. He was coughing, but my dad has coughed up stuff periodically anyway. He went to the doctor and had a test on Friday. When his test came back on Monday after he had already passed, it explained everything.

"We saw him in there hurting, but we thought it was normal for him."

In addition to those middle-of-the-night emergency calls to the shop, Cooper Sr. also worked some Saturdays when need be. But he never worked on Sundays — or at least, he never worked his day job on Sundays.

"Dad was also a pastor, an ordained minister. Missionary Baptist. A very godly man," said his son. "He would fill in for pastors on vacation or who were sick, fill in for a few months at various churches."

Cooper is survived by his wife of 56 years, Brenda Cooper, his daughter and son-in-law Crystal and Tony Horse, all of Tulsa, his son Cooper Jr., of Glenpool, and five grandchildren.

Because of other COVID cases in the family, a memorial service for Cooper is on hold indefinitely.