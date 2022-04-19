Face coverings no longer required at Tulsa International Airport following judge's ruling

Face coverings no longer are required at Tulsa International Airport (TUL) following a Monday ruling by a federal judge in Florida, an airport spokesman said.

The decision is in keeping with the Transportation Security Administration's announcement that it will no longer enforce its Security Directives and Emergency Amendment requiring mask use on public transportation hubs, said Andrew Pierini, executive vice president and chief commercial officer of Tulsa Airports Improvement Trust.

"This was the reasoning for us not requiring masks anymore, as well as there not being a local mask ordinance in place," Pierini said in an email.

He added that all six airlines that operate at TUL have announced they no longer require masks, either. They are Southwest, Delta, American, United, Allegiant Air and Breeze Airways.

In a 59-page lawsuit ruling, U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle in Tampa said the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention overstepped its authority in issuing the original health order on which the TSA directive was based. She also said the order was fatally flawed because the CDC didn't follow proper rulemaking procedures.

Mizelle, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, said the only remedy was to throw out the mandate for the entire country because it would be impossible to end it only for the people who objected in the lawsuit.

The White House said the mask order “is not in effect at this time” and called the court decision disappointing.

The Justice Department declined to comment on whether it would seek an emergency stay to block the judge’s order. The CDC also declined to comment.

Airlines and many of the busiest airports rushed to drop their requirements that applied to airplanes, airports, taxis and other mass transit.

But the ruling still gave those entities the option to keep their mask rules in place, resulting in directives that could vary from city to city.

— The Associated Press contributed to this story.