F-16 piloted by AG candidate's son crashes in Louisiana; 'full recovery' expected, Gentner Drummond says

The son of Oklahoma attorney general candidate Gentner Drummond is alive and expected to make a full recovery after an Air Force F-16 fighter jet he was piloting crashed in Louisiana.

Alexander Drummond was piloting the jet on a training flight in Beauregard Parish when it crashed about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, Gentner Drummond said in a statement to Tulsa World.

Alexander Drummond was able to safely eject from the jet before the crash to avoid serious ground injuries and is "receiving outstanding medical care and is expected to make a full recovery."

“The Air Force pilot in me wants all the details of exactly what happened, but it’s way too early for that," Gentner Drummond said. "What I know at this point is that during a training run over Louisiana, Alexander had to ditch his F-16 in an empty Beauregard Parish field, sparing any injuries on the ground."

The jet is assigned to the Tulsa-based 138th Fighter Wing of the Oklahoma Air National Guard, but the jet and Alexander Drummond were taking part in a routine training mission in Louisiana that departed from Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base in Texas.

The Oklahoma Air National Guard released a statement saying no serious injuries were reported, and the crash is under investigation.

“When you serve in the military, you put your life on the line day-in and day-out — whether our country is at war or not," Gentner Drummond said. "As an American, I thank my son for his service and his commitment to fighting for our freedom.

“God was watching over Alexander today, and I am so thankful for his safety and well-being. Our family looks forward to getting our arms around him as soon as possible.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.