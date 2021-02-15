 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Extreme cold is putting Tulsans' heating systems under stress, but one simple step can help

Extreme cold is putting Tulsans' heating systems under stress, but one simple step can help

{{featured_button_text}}
021621-tul-nws-heatandair-p1

A technician with Airco Service performs routine maintenance on a central heat and air unit before winter weather hits as a homeowner watches. “The people who had us out to do routine maintenance and check-ups are the people who aren’t having to call us now,” Austin Boyce, Airco’s marketing director, said Monday.

 Tulsa World file

If Tulsa were located farther north and saw frigid temperatures more often, building codes would require better insulating methods and more robust heating equipment.

As it is, however, most local homes don’t have heating systems designed for single-digit or sub-zero weather, at least not several consecutive days of it.

The current prolonged cold snap is putting equipment under strain and forcing heat-and-air technicians to work overtime to handle emergency repairs, officials said Monday.

Local heat-and-air companies are answering 50% to 60% more service calls than during a typical February, said Austin Boyce, marketing director for Airco Service.

But a resident can take one simple step, beyond turning down the heat a few notches and putting on a sweater, to reduce the risk of needing repairs, Boyce said.

Change the air filter(s).

“If it’s clogged, it’s like your furnace is breathing through a straw,” Boyce said. “It’s going to put it under an even bigger strain.”

It’s too late to do other routine preventative maintenance now that frigid temperatures have come, Boyce said. But residents should remember the lesson next winter.

“The people who had us out to do routine maintenance and check-ups are the people who aren’t having to call us now,” Boyce said. “What we’re seeing is overdue maintenance causing equipment to break down when it is put under stress.”

The extreme temperatures are also causing pipes to freeze, although that’s more an inconvenience than an emergency as long as the pipes don’t burst, Boyce said.

To prevent freezing, Boyce recommends leaving two faucets dripping on opposite sides of the house, with one faucet dripping cold and one dripping hot water.

“You want to create a kind of circuit for the water to cycle through,” he said.

Photos: Winter storm blasts Tulsa

michael.overall@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Photos of a week of dangerous weather in Tulsa area

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Controlled power interruptions could affect Oklahomans, PSO says as cold burdens the grid
Local News

Controlled power interruptions could affect Oklahomans, PSO says as cold burdens the grid

  • Updated

The cuts would be put in place as a last resort and on a rotating basis for about an hour at a time, a spokesman said. PSO serves more than 300,000 customers in the Tulsa metro area and more than 562,000 statewide.

Photos: Winter storm blasts Tulsa

Winter storm hammers region with snow, dangerous cold

Mayor announces homelessness aid proposal amid criticism of city's handling of population under bridge

+3
Varied winter weather predictions for Oklahoma show 'it's a complicated profession,' meteorologist says
Local News

Varied winter weather predictions for Oklahoma show 'it's a complicated profession,' meteorologist says

  • Updated

“When we see ‘Uh-oh, this looks like a big one,’ we want to give people as much advance notice as possible,” said Rick Smith at National Weather Service, who points out dangerously cold temperatures are a certainty.

Wind chills of minus 20 degrees, nine inches of snow could prevent street clearings next week

Winter storm predictions prompt state of emergency for Oklahoma, Gov. Stitt says

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News