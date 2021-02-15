Extreme cold is putting Tulsans' heating systems under stress, but one simple step can help

If Tulsa were located farther north and saw frigid temperatures more often, building codes would require better insulating methods and more robust heating equipment.
As it is, however, most local homes don’t have heating systems designed for single-digit or sub-zero weather, at least not several consecutive days of it.
The current prolonged cold snap is putting equipment under strain and forcing heat-and-air technicians to work overtime to handle emergency repairs, officials said Monday.
Local heat-and-air companies are answering 50% to 60% more service calls than during a typical February, said Austin Boyce, marketing director for Airco Service.
But a resident can take one simple step, beyond turning down the heat a few notches and putting on a sweater, to reduce the risk of needing repairs, Boyce said.
Change the air filter(s).
“If it’s clogged, it’s like your furnace is breathing through a straw,” Boyce said. “It’s going to put it under an even bigger strain.”
It’s too late to do other routine preventative maintenance now that frigid temperatures have come, Boyce said. But residents should remember the lesson next winter.
“The people who had us out to do routine maintenance and check-ups are the people who aren’t having to call us now,” Boyce said. “What we’re seeing is overdue maintenance causing equipment to break down when it is put under stress.”
The extreme temperatures are also causing pipes to freeze, although that’s more an inconvenience than an emergency as long as the pipes don’t burst, Boyce said.
To prevent freezing, Boyce recommends leaving two faucets dripping on opposite sides of the house, with one faucet dripping cold and one dripping hot water.
“You want to create a kind of circuit for the water to cycle through,” he said.
