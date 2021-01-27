Extra vaccine appointments being added for Tulsa County with release of some booster doses

Reed said he had heard of many Tulsa-area residents have had to look outside the area served by Tulsa Health Department for vaccinations, and "more appointments is obviously one of the best fixes."

"We want to ... slow down this traveling that we’re seeing among the population," he said.

About 30% of Oklahomans 65 or older have gotten at least one vaccination dose, including those in long-term care centers, Reed said Wednesday.

He said "that's not enough right now" to consider opening up appointments to the next priority group: younger Oklahomans with comorbidities. Those individuals might be able to more quickly snap up appointments due to more comfort with the requirements of the online portal, Reed said.

“The use of technology to assist with scheduling is not necessarily the best match for this (65 and older) age group, and I feel like it would be very unfair to this group for us to too quickly bring on another group and bring on unfair competition for these appointments,” he said.

Last Wednesday night, Tulsa Health Department added 5,480 appointments to the state portal, according to Operations Section Chief Alicia Etgen. Spokeswoman Leanne Stephens said the number of booster doses to be released for first-dose appointments wasn't available Wednesday.