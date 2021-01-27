Extra vaccine appointments being added for Tulsa County with release of some booster doses

Starting Wednesday night, a higher than expected number of vaccination appointments were to be available in Tulsa County because doses that had been held in reserve for booster shots were released early.
The Tulsa Health Department announced the change in a news release Wednesday. Executive Director Bruce Dart said the state requested all counties "burn" through all doses of the vaccine weekly, though shipments had been differentiated between prime and boost doses.
“We are now pivoting to release half of the second-dose inventory on hand as prime doses to add additional appointments," Dart said in the release. He noted the additional appointments would allow for more Tulsa County providers to be brought in to administer vaccines.
Those who received their first-dose vaccines at a Tulsa County site have been instructed they can return to the same site at least three weeks later, for Pfizer prime doses, or four weeks later for Moderna, to get booster shots.
“Our primary goal is to protect residents with the vaccine, and we know the completed series offers that full protection,” Dart said. The Tulsa Health Department's release notes that officials have been assured of more shipments from the state to get everyone's second dose covered.
Oklahoma Deputy Health Commissioner Keith Reed said Wednesday that Tulsa County sites "were holding more of the second doses than we prefer." The procedural change to release half of the booster shots, about which he said his staff had been in communication with Dart, resolves the state's concerns.
Reed said he had heard of many Tulsa-area residents have had to look outside the area served by Tulsa Health Department for vaccinations, and "more appointments is obviously one of the best fixes."
"We want to ... slow down this traveling that we’re seeing among the population," he said.
About 30% of Oklahomans 65 or older have gotten at least one vaccination dose, including those in long-term care centers, Reed said Wednesday.
He said "that's not enough right now" to consider opening up appointments to the next priority group: younger Oklahomans with comorbidities. Those individuals might be able to more quickly snap up appointments due to more comfort with the requirements of the online portal, Reed said.
“The use of technology to assist with scheduling is not necessarily the best match for this (65 and older) age group, and I feel like it would be very unfair to this group for us to too quickly bring on another group and bring on unfair competition for these appointments,” he said.
Last Wednesday night, Tulsa Health Department added 5,480 appointments to the state portal, according to Operations Section Chief Alicia Etgen. Spokeswoman Leanne Stephens said the number of booster doses to be released for first-dose appointments wasn't available Wednesday.
"We encourage eligible Tulsa County residents to check the email link they have received (if they have registered and are eligible) in order to view those appointment opportunities," Stephens said.
Dart reiterated the need for more supplies to expand efforts, including getting vaccines shipped to more of the 253 pandemic providers who have signed up to administer vaccinations in Tulsa County.
“We ask everyone to continue to be patient and diligent until supplies are larger," Dart said in a statement, adding the state "has been very good at getting us our weekly vaccine allotment on time to match our appointments we have in the portal.”
According to Reed, there should be an increased need for booster-dose appointments starting next week, which marks the four-week "anniversary" of the state's initial push to get elderly Oklahomans vaccinated.