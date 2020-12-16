Extra $400 for jobless Oklahomans 'on hold' as feds may request funds returned, officials say

A one-time $400 payment to jobless Oklahomans is "on hold" as federal agencies may be requesting the funds returned.
Oklahoma Employment Security Commission Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt had announced the payment last week as part of the federal Additional Lost Wages Assistance program. The $400 payment, from funding overseen by the U.S. Department of Labor and FEMA, was to go to 120,000 claimants across the state.
Zumwalt said in a news release Wednesday that the LWA program is a unique arrangement, unlike programs under CARES Act funding.
"The LWA program stands alone as an anomaly in the way it is structured and overseen," she said.
She said an estimated $50 million that the state had saved "through sound fiscal management" of the program meant claims volumes were lower than predicted while applying for funding.
"We had hoped that, as a result of this effort, the state would be able to again provide assistance to claimants with these funds," she said.
However, according to federal guidance, the distribution of remaining LWA funds "could be seen as an overpayment that would have to be recalled and returned."
The state will hold off on distributing any LWA funding until federal legislation helps determine the future of that program's funding, a news release states.
This story will be updated.
