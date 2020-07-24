West 31st Street between South 54th West and South 57th West avenues will be closed for a month for contracting work starting Monday, Tulsa County officials said.
Gilcrease Constructors, the prime contractor for the final leg of the Gilcrease Expressway, will close West 31st Street on Monday and the closure will last through Aug. 28.
During the closure, crews will be reconstructing an existing City of Tulsa water line immediately adjacent to the south edge of West 31st Street, which will require trenching to depths between five and 12 feet.
Crews will also be installing a double six-by-four-foot precast drainage structure across West 31st Street, which will require excavating to a depth of eight feet and a width of about 20 feet.
Crews also will be transporting hundreds of thousands of cubic yards of material across West 31st Street to construct mainline roadway embankments.
Detours around the area will be marked. Motorists and nearby residents are asked to use caution around the area and stay alert as large equipment and crews continue to move the project forward, the county said in a news release.
