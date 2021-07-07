 Skip to main content
Experimental plane overturns, closing airport in Pryor, according to OHP
Experimental plane overturns, closing airport in Pryor, according to OHP

The pilot of a small experimental plane overturned the craft upon landing early Wednesday morning at the Mid-America Industrial Airport in Pryor.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Eric Foster, investigators from the Federal Aviation Administration are in route to look into the matter.

Foster said it appeared a man who had built a single-prop experimental plane in his garage was operating the craft “appropriately.” The emergency call came in about 7:30 a.m. after the pilot lost control upon landing.

After the plane overturned, the pilot suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital as a precaution, Foster said.

The airport was closed as OHP investigators took over at the scene, according to Foster.

