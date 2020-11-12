Exodus to Parler? Conservatives seeking fill-in as Twitter, Facebook flag more posts

Parler is a French verb meaning "to speak." It's also the name of a previously obscure social media platform promising conservatives a place to speak their minds.

Millions have apparently responded in recent weeks, driving Parler to the top of the app download charts. A semi-organized migration of conservatives from the more established platforms seems to be continuing, with many using Parler to circulate rumors and theories that would likely be flagged or taken down by Facebook or Twitter.

A somewhat clunkier version of Twitter, Parler bills itself as a "town square" where only the most egregious — and potentially illegal — posts are banned.

"We prefer that removing community members or member-provided content be kept to the absolute minimum," says Parler's community guidelines. "We prefer to leave decisions about what is seen and who is heard to each individual."

The question of who should monitor the content of the internet and social media and to what extent has been an issue since the worldwide web opened to public use.

Globally, answers to that question have ranged from "no one" and "not at all" to complete government control.