 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Exhibit features portraits of OKC bombing victims done by Broken Arrow students
0 comments
alert featured

Exhibit features portraits of OKC bombing victims done by Broken Arrow students

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

OKLAHOMA CITY — Mother-and-daughter gardening enthusiasts Carolyn Ann Kreymborg and Michelle Reeder shared a special affinity for azaleas.

When aspiring artist Kaylee Neighbors was given a chance to paint their portraits, she made sure to bring them their favorite flowers.

“I incorporated a lot of floral elements into both of the paintings, made the piece more about their life — like surrounding them with life — instead of focusing on their deaths,” she said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Kreymborg, 57, and Reeder, 33, were among the 168 people killed in the April 19, 1995, Oklahoma City bombing. They attended an azalea show in Oklahoma City as their last activity together.

“I just wanted to create something that (their family) would love and would really capture these two women as best as I possibly could,” Neighbors said. “This was a really cool project, and the fact that those families will be able to see it, that definitely makes it special.”

Neighbors is part of a group of Broken Arrow High School art students and recent graduates who created portraits of each of the people who died in the bombing for a class project.

Click here to read the full story on the Oklahoman website. A subscription may be required.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Senior royals walk in the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral procession

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Saint Francis names new president, CEO
Local News

Saint Francis names new president, CEO

  • Updated

Dr. Cliff Robertson, currently chief executive officer of CHI Health in Omaha, Nebraska, will take over July 1, succeeding Jake Henry Jr., who is retiring after two decades at the helm.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News