Exhibit features portraits of OKC bombing victims done by Broken Arrow students

OKLAHOMA CITY — Mother-and-daughter gardening enthusiasts Carolyn Ann Kreymborg and Michelle Reeder shared a special affinity for azaleas.

When aspiring artist Kaylee Neighbors was given a chance to paint their portraits, she made sure to bring them their favorite flowers.

“I incorporated a lot of floral elements into both of the paintings, made the piece more about their life — like surrounding them with life — instead of focusing on their deaths,” she said.

Kreymborg, 57, and Reeder, 33, were among the 168 people killed in the April 19, 1995, Oklahoma City bombing. They attended an azalea show in Oklahoma City as their last activity together.

“I just wanted to create something that (their family) would love and would really capture these two women as best as I possibly could,” Neighbors said. “This was a really cool project, and the fact that those families will be able to see it, that definitely makes it special.”