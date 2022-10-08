'Excruciating journey': Trio of 'suicide moms' mark 5-year anniversaries since loss of sons

Every time she sees the heron, Barbara Hathcock has the same feeling come over her:

That somehow, in some way, her late son is still there, walking by her side.

"I think of it as a symbol," she said of the elegant bird, which always seems to make an appearance during her daily outings at Tulsa's Hunter Park.

The park, Hathcock added, was one of her son's favorite places, and they often visited it together. It's also where her last memories of him are set.

Seeing the heron there now, she said, makes her think that "Keith is still here all around me and walking with me, even if I can no longer see him."

It's been five years this month since Hathcock lost her son and only child, Keith Jones, to suicide. The 36-year-old Tulsan died Oct. 23, 2017, following an ongoing battle with mental health that began in his teens.

The anniversaries are never easy, and the fifth is sure to be emotional for Hathcock. But she's come a long way, she said, thanks in part to two special people in her life.

Two other Tulsa-area mothers, both of whom lost sons to suicide around the same time as her, have become her companions on this "excruciating journey."

One of them, Karen Sullivan, marked five years on Sept. 18 since the death of her 18-year-old son, Caleb Sullivan.

Shannon Schwarz did the same on Sept. 29, the date she lost her son, Jaymeson West, 16.

The three women didn't know each other previously. But they are forever bonded, they say. And on the five-year anniversaries of each's respective tragedy, they are determined all the more to stand together, honoring their sons' memories while promoting suicide prevention and mental health awareness.

Not alone

"I'm not losing it. I'm not crazy. I'm not alone."

Those were Shannon Schwarz's immediate thoughts after attending her first support meeting.

And subsequent meetings, she said, have only continued to affirm them.

Like Hathcock and Sullivan, Schwarz doesn't know where she would be today without "Suicide Moms," as the Tulsa chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is unofficially known.

Along with professional therapy, it's been critical to the mothers' surviving the loss of their sons.

The threesome, who met through the group, were nervous when they first attended.

But what they found, they say, was a safe place where they could be open and honest.

They've never looked back.

Schwarz, who serves on the organization's board, knows it's hard to think about sharing thoughts and feelings with people who, starting out at least, are strangers.

"It was hard for me that first time," she said. "But I just want to get down on my hands and knees and beg people to please just go."

"Suicide comes with so much guilt and shame and embarrassment on those left behind," Schwarz said. "Finally being able to say, 'I've been thinking X, Y and Z. I know you all probably think I'm crazy,' and then having someone else say, 'No, I said the same thing to myself today' — it's almost a relief to hear that."

It was another trio of moms who founded the support group. Joan Benedict, Becky Kruse and Robin Hudson LeBlanc originally saw the need for a Tulsa chapter two decades ago.

By the time, Hathcock, Sullivan and Schwarz needed it, it was already well-established.

Now they are doing their part to help it carry on the mission.

In addition to meetings and other support for individuals and families, the group raises funds for suicide prevention and related causes.

"I feel like it's getting better, people talking about mental health and suicidal ideation," Schwarz said. "But there's still a stigma. And so when it happens to you, you do feel like you're the only person that's ever gone through this. That's what we've got to change."

Giant boulder rolling at you

Birthdays and holidays are difficult occasions for anybody who's lost a loved one to suicide.

But no calendar entry brings more pain than the anniversary of the death.

"You feel it rolling at you like a giant boulder the first year or two," Hathcock said.

The days leading up are even more difficult, Schwarz said. "You dread it and you get anxious about it and then the day finally comes. Then it's over and you think 'I don't have to do this for another year.'"

Despite the tough emotions that anniversaries stir up, the mothers always do something to honor their sons' memories.

Schwarz and her family have designated Sept. 29 "Love Like Jay Day" and invite family and friends to do something kind in their son's memory and post about it on Facebook.

"You can do something small, like holding the door for somebody, to buying somebody's dinner, anything," Schwarz said. "It's been amazing. So many people, some I hadn't spoken to in years, have posted to say 'I did this today for Love Like Jay Day."

For Sullivan, the difficult anniversary has become an occasion for gratitude.

"I'm missing Caleb every day and especially that day," she said. "But I also have made a decision that I'm a better person because he was in my life. I don't want the way he died to define him."

"It doesn't come natural and I almost have to make myself remember it, but I am so blessed," Sullivan added. "I am so thankful that God chose me to be Caleb's mom. I'm thankful for the time I had with him."

Two years ago on Oct. 23, Hathcock organized a successful rally to promote mental health awareness.

But for the fifth anniversary this year, she plans to keep things quieter and "more contemplative," she said, adding that most likely she will just go on a walk by herself.

Like the walks she does every day, it will include Hunter Park and hopefully, a sighting of her "beautiful heron friend."

The park is the last place Hathcock saw her son before he died.

"We were just hanging out," she said, adding that when she gave him a goodbye hug, she had no idea that 24 hours later he would be gone.

The memory of that last meeting makes the anniversary extra hard.

But surviving the days in between, Hathcock said, has been no less of a challenge.

"Early on, I used to think about ways to die that wouldn't impact too many people. I just wanted to go and be where Keith is."

That's where having her friends and a support community have mattered the most, she said.

Today, she's in a better place and able to use her experiences to help others.

"I hear people talk about healing," Hathcock said. "I don't think you heal from this so much as you accept. It's an acceptance you come to. And it takes time."

Video: What to know about 988, the new suicide and crisis helpline.