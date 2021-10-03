Excessive speed identified as factor driving increase in fatal vehicle accidents

After three years of declining numbers, fatal traffic collisions are on track to increase for the second consecutive year in Oklahoma, with the state reporting that it may eclipse totals not seen in nearly a decade.

As of Thursday, the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office had recorded 501 traffic deaths, 62 more than the agency reported during the same period in 2020; 654 deaths were recorded in all of last year.

At the current pace, the state could record 716 deaths from vehicle collisions in 2021.

The last time the state recorded more than 700 was 2012, when 708 traffic fatalities were logged.

In the city of Tulsa, the story has been much the same but on a smaller scale.

Through Thursday, at least 53 people had died this year within the city of Tulsa in 48 crashes involving vehicles, according to the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office and Tulsa World reports.

In 2020, the death toll from vehicle collisions in the city of Tulsa was 61, according to the OHSO.

‘Traffic is down, so speeds are up’

The increase in vehicle-related fatalities comes during an odd time for those who follow such matters.