Except for Jenks, county's suburbs each outpaced Tulsa's weekly COVID-19 case rate in October

Even with a local mask mandate, the Tulsa Health Department's data guru would expect Tulsa's COVID-19 case rate to exceed other municipalities' because of the disease's opportunity to spread among a more dense populace with numerous high-risk places to congregate.

However, Tulsa Health Department data show that Tulsa County's suburbs — particularly recently — are marked by per-capita rates higher than Tulsa's. In turn, that raises questions about potential hospitalizations, a metric that lags behind cases.

Tulsa's rate of weekly new COVID-19 cases in October was outpaced every week by each municipality in Tulsa County except for Jenks and the first week in Glenpool, according to data that THD provided to the Tulsa World in an open records request.

The most populated suburb, Broken Arrow, has outstripped Tulsa's rate from July 26 through the end of October except for fairly narrow margins two weeks in August. Tulsa's mask ordinance took effect July 17.

Monica Rogers, THD's division chief of data and technology, said Tuesday that in other parts of the country the most dense urban areas tend to have the highest case rates.

"In this case I would have expected the city of Tulsa to be significantly higher than almost anywhere else, and that is not true," Rogers said.