His captors could control his body.

But Galand Kramer’s mind was still very much his own.

And by retreating into its depths, he could always find what he needed to go on.

“There’s an Air Force quotation that a man’s flight through life is sustained by the power of his knowledge. But my flight through life — through those six years — was sustained by the power of the memories,” Kramer said.

“I was very, very fortunate and lucky to have established all the friendships and all those memories while I lived in Tulsa.”

A former Tulsan and Edison High School graduate who retired as an Air Force lieutenant colonel, Kramer endured more than six years, from 1966-1972, as a prisoner of war in Vietnam.

Now a resident of Palmdale, California, the 81-year-old talked about the experience this week ahead of National POW/MIA Recognition Day on Friday, while looking forward to an upcoming trip back to his home state.

In October, Kramer will return to Oklahoma for his official induction into the state’s Military Hall of Fame, one of a class of 10. The ceremony is set for Oct. 29 in Norman.

Kramer is no stranger to honors, with military decorations that include a Silver Star, Bronze Star, Legion of Merit and Purple Heart. But this acknowledgment, he said, might just outrank them all.

“Receiving this recognition from my state is a tremendous, tremendous honor to me. I’m very, very blessed to be from Oklahoma,” Kramer said.

“Honestly, I just didn’t feel like I was worthy. But they convinced me, and my friends, they thought that I should do this.”

A week from going home

Kramer enjoys reflecting on his roots in Tulsa, where as a boy he already knew what he wanted to do.

“I can remember sitting in classes, drawing pictures of airplanes, and watching everything I could on television.”

Pursuing his dream of becoming a military pilot, he completed Air Force ROTC at the University of Oklahoma in 1964 and was commissioned as a second lieutenant.

He went on to earn his pilot’s wings at Vance Air Force Base in Enid.

From there, Kramer soon found himself in Vietnam, flying combat missions in an F-4.

On Jan. 19, 1967, he was on his 94th mission and just a week from going home, where his wife and two children awaited, when his plans were upended.

A ground-to-air missile strike forced him to eject from his plane, leading to his capture by the enemy.

In his whole POW experience, the lowest moments emotionally were the first few weeks.

Interrogated and tortured, Kramer held out for about three days, he estimates, before agreeing to write out a confession that he’d committed war crimes.

“I was really, really depressed that they broke me,” he said.

But then he found out that pretty much every POW broke.

“No one held it against anyone, whether you held out one day or five,” he said.

As the weeks turned into months, Kramer was moved among different prisons, including the “Zoo” and the “Hanoi Hilton,” as they were dubbed by the POWs.

A total of about two years of his imprisonment was spent in solitary confinement.

POWs worked out ways of communicating from their cells, he said, but they were still largely cut off from the outside world.

Sometime in 1968, mail from home finally got through. Along with letters from Kramer’s wife and mother were photos of his children.

After enduring all that time in captivity, it was close to the end, he said, that he most feared for his life.

He recalls how, when the Americans started bombing Hanoi, it seemed the explosions kept coming closer and closer.

“We were hoping that the bomber that had his finger on the button didn’t have a bad night, didn’t get shaky and accidentally drop one on us.”

Finally, on Feb. 12, 1973, after a total of 2,217 days in captivity, Kramer was among a group of POWs who were released. The group included fellow Tulsan Lt. Col. Robinson Risner, who’d been captive for more than seven years.

After his recovery and return to Tulsa, Kramer was given a welcome home party at the Tulsa Club.

That night, he made a point of telling his friends how much his memories of them had meant to him during his captivity.

Kramer didn’t fully grasp it then, he added, but he was still going to need his friends.

“I was lost,” he said. “I didn’t know which way to go or what to do or anything else. They took me under their wing and helped me as best they could.”

Kramer eventually readjusted to post-POW life. He continued his Air Force career before retiring in 1984.

Over the years, he’s stayed in touch with fellow ex-POWs.

It took time, he said, but he’s come to terms with his memories of the experience.

“I have flashbacks practically every day and every night when I go to bed,” Kramer said.

“It’s just something that is not going to go away. So I live with that. And that’s all right.”

