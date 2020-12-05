Evictions will continue despite Tulsa courts postponing other types of cases

Eviction cases will proceed next week despite Tulsa County District Court postponing most other face-to-face proceedings until January, prompting complaints from tenant advocates who say the arrangement seems unfair.

The court announced this week that nearly all in-person proceedings would be suspended until Jan. 11, while jury trials had already been pushed back to Feb. 1, to fight the spread of COVID-19. But the order applies only to the county courthouse itself, not to the separate Family Center for Juvenile Justice.

Eviction dockets moved to the Family Center last June to allow more space for social distancing during the pandemic.

If they become confused by reports of the courthouse being closed and don’t show up for a court date, tenants will lose by default, said Katie Dilks, executive director for the Oklahoma Access to Justice Foundation.

“Beyond that,” Dilks said, “as a policy matter it’s not safe to be doing evictions right now, period.”