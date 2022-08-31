Eviction process varies from county to county, Oklahoma study finds

Courts handle evictions cases so differently from county to county that it can almost seem like different laws are being applied, according to a new statewide study from the Oklahoma Access to Justice Foundation.

The differences seem particularly glaring between rural and urban counties, with some courts hearing only a handful of evictions per month, while others might see more than 200 cases in a single day, according to the report, which examined hundreds of evictions in nine different counties, including Tulsa, Rogers and Payne counties.

Even individual judges can take dramatically different approaches to eviction cases, according to the report. Some judges, for example, routinely give tenants one or two weeks to vacate their homes while others order “immediate judgments” that can give tenants as little as 48 hours to move out, the report said.

Oklahoma has one universally applicable Landlord Tenant Act but “it literally feels like you can see like a different law, one county to the next, based on just where you are,” said Katie Dilks, the executive director of the Access to Justice Foundation.

Tulsa used to have one of the highest eviction rates in the country but the number of cases this summer remained below pre-pandemic levels, Dilks said.

Local officials implemented several reforms to lower the eviction rate, including the creation of a Landlord Tenant Resource Center. Informally known as the “Eviction Hub,” the center provides a one-stop shop for tenants to seek help from various social services before they face an eviction judge.

Similar resource centers might not be practical in smaller counties that have fewer social services to offer. But the Access to Justice Foundation recommended several other reforms that could be applied statewide, Dilks said.

“Enhanced filling,” for example, would require more documentation and perhaps higher court fees to initiate an eviction, weeding out cases that Access to Justice describe as “frivolous and predatory.”

Some landlords, especially some large-scale corporate property owners, seem to file evictions routinely as if it’s a normal part of the collection process, Dilks said. The courts should encourage the use of evictions only as a last resort, she said.

Fewer cases would mean smaller dockets, giving judges more time to consider individual cases even in larger counties, she said.

“We must invest in a legal system that follows the highest standards to ensure that renters are only removed from their homes in full compliance with the law,” Dilks said.

Other recommendations include judicial training to ensure that state laws are interpreted consistently from one county to the next and increasing the use of mediation to resolve eviction cases before they reach a courtroom.

Rural counties could use virtual mediation as a more affordable option, officials said.

“When you boil it down, this is all about basic fairness, impartiality and just treatment that all Oklahomans expect and deserve,” said Michael Figgins, executive director of Legal Aid Services of Oklahoma and chairman of the Oklahoma Access to Justice Commission.