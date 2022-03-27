Events planned to honor area Vietnam veterans

Commemorative programs and a free film screening are among the activities planned for Tuesday in observance of National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

The Military History Center in Broken Arrow will host its annual commemoration starting at 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 108 E. College St.

Organizers invite all veterans and their families to attend, but especially any veterans who served on active duty any time from Nov. 1, 1955, to May 15, 1975, regardless of location.

Larry Gallo, a Vietnam veteran with the 173rd Airborne, will be the featured guest.

Also on Tuesday, Circle Cinema in Tulsa will offer free screenings of “Last Days in Vietnam.”

Showings are 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the cinema, 10 S. Lewis Ave., with a prerecorded message from film director Rory Kennedy playing before each.

The award-winning 2014 documentary focuses on the chaotic last days of the war and the effort to evacuate Saigon.

Memorabilia from Oklahoma Vietnam veterans will be on display in the cinema lobby, courtesy of the Keith Myers Traveling Military Museum.

In Oklahoma City on Tuesday, the Oklahoma History Center will hold a pinning ceremony for Vietnam War era servicemen and women.

It’s set for 10:30 a.m.-noon at the center, 800 Nazih Zuhdi Drive.

The ceremony will include a welcome by Trait Thompson, executive director of the Oklahoma Historical Society, followed by remarks from John Nash, newly appointed secretary of military affairs; Capt. Bob Ford, a helicopter pilot during the Vietnam War; and Michael Do, representing the South Vietnamese community.

All Vietnam and Vietnam-era veterans are eligible to receive a pin. That includes any U.S. veteran who served on active duty or in the reserves at any time from November 1, 1955, to May 15, 1975, regardless of location. Pins are provided by the Vietnam War Commemoration organization. Family members of any veteran not able to be present may also receive a pin.

National Vietnam War Veterans Day was established in 2008 as part of the National Defense Authorization Act.

It marks the anniversary of the departure of the last American troops from Vietnam — March 29, 1973.

