Event celebrates release of Wilma Mankiller quarter honoring Cherokee Nation's first female chief

A celebration coinciding with the release of a Wilma Mankiller commemorative quarter will honor the life and legacy of the first female chief of the Cherokee Nation.
At the event June 6 in Tahlequah, visitors can purchase up to two rolls of the U.S. Mint commemorative quarters for $10 each starting at 10 a.m. at the Cherokee National Capital Museum lawn, according to a news release.
Mankiller was elected Cherokee Nation chief in 1987 and re-elected four years later. Under her leadership, the tribe saw enrollment tripled, employment doubled along with new housing, health centers and children's programs in the Cherokee Nation Reservation, a release states.
Mankiller received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1998, the highest honor given to civilians in the United States. She was also inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame in 1993, according to the release.
“Traditionally women have had an important leadership role in our Indian Nations, so we are deeply honored for Wilma to be recognized along with the other great women selected to be represented on the quarter,” Wilma Mankiller Trust executor Charlie Soap, Wilma’s widower, said in a press release.
The U.S. Mint's American Women Quarters Program created the commemorative quarter using a portrait of Mankiller in a traditional shawl. The design also includes the seven-pointed star of the Cherokee Nation.
The ceremony June 6 will include senior officials from the U.S. Mint and noted friends of Mankiller, including writer and feminist leader Gloria Steinem, according to the release.
“In a just world, Wilma Mankiller would have been president, but now, she will be on a coin that is part of our daily lives. I hope more people will be inspired to read about Wilma, her leadership, and the democracy we inherited from Native Americans,” Steinem said in the release.
I’m a breaking news reporter, covering crime and other spot news. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a journalism degree in 2021 before joining the Tulsa World. Send tips to news@tulsaworld.com
