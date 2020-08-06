Conservation on Tap

Any other summer, with a weekend of pleasant temperatures and sunny skies like last weekend, the Tulsa Zoo would have seen 10,000, maybe 12,000 visitors.

Not this year.

About half that many people went to the zoo Saturday and Sunday, which nonetheless turned out to be one of the busiest weekends of the season.

Zoos all across the country have seen attendance plummet during the COVID-19 pandemic. And with such low ticket sales, revenue has dropped as much as 80% for some institutions, according to the national Association of Zoos and Aquariums. One in four zoos nationally hasn’t even reopened since the COVID shutdowns began in March.

The Tulsa Zoo has been open to the public since June 1, but tickets must be reserved in advance and only 500 people per hour can go through the gates.

“That way, we can avoid a waiting line and crowds,” said zoo spokeswoman Ellen Averill. “But, of course, as a result, we’re not going to have as many people.”

That means lower sales at concession stands, fewer customers at the gift shop and not as many chances to market long-term zoo memberships, all of which take away revenue. And the zoo has postponed or canceled many of its major fundraisers, while not being able to host private events that would have generated rental revenue for the zoo.

The financial strain has forced the zoo to furlough staff members and reduce the hours worked by part-time employees, Averill said. But some expenses simply can’t be eliminated, she said.

“A zoo, unlike other places, can never entirely shut down,” Averill said. “The animals still have to be fed and taken care of whether we are open to the pubic or not.”

The zoo spends $34,000 a day, every day of the year, feeding and caring for the animals, she said.

“The level of care hasn’t changed,” she said. “It won’t change. It’s not an option.”

Hitting Oklahoma in March, the COVID shutdown came at the worst possible time for the zoo, forcing it to close just as Tulsa schools were about to go on spring break. That week alone usually accounts for about 10% of the zoo’s annual traffic, which also makes it one of the best weeks of the year for concession sales.

Unlike some other zoos around the country, however, Tulsa has not seen a drop in zoo memberships, which offer access to exhibits and other benefits in return for a set annual fee. Tulsans are still renewing their memberships, even if they can’t visit the zoo as often this year, Averill said

“We’re very fortunate to have strong membership levels,” she said. “And our members are very committed to getting us through this.”

