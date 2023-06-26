A decision by the U.S. Supreme Court upholding a lower court ruling regarding charter schools may have implications for a recently approved online Catholic charter school in Oklahoma.

On Monday, the court declined to take up arguments in a case originally out of North Carolina involving a discrimination complaint over the code of conduct at a publicly funded charter school, thus upholding a ruling from the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals that charter schools are state actors.

The 4th Circuit Court of Appeals previously held in Charter Day School v. Peltier that the school violated both Title IX and the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment by discriminating against students based on gender.

The school in question required female students to wear skirts in order to “preserve chivalry” based on the belief that every girl is a “fragile vessel,” according to court documents.

In a statement released Monday afternoon, Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond said while he expects more lawsuits to come, the Supreme Court’s decision not to hear arguments in the matter bolsters his office’s position that a recent decision to authorize a state-sponsored private charter school is unconstitutional.

“The Supreme Court’s decision not to take up the Peltier case is promising for all Oklahomans who are troubled by the possibility of state-funded religious charter schools. While the court’s action may be taken as a favorable development in the effort to maintain secular public schools, I expect much litigation on this issue in the months to come. I will continue fighting to protect the Constitution and preserve religious liberty, just as my oath requires.”

Oklahoma statutes define charter schools as public schools and specifically prohibit them from affiliation with a nonpublic sectarian school or religious institution.

However, the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board, which oversees all online charter schools, voted 3-2 on June 5 to sponsor St. Isidore of Seville Catholic Virtual School. If or when it opens, it will be the nation’s first religious charter school.

Ahead of the June 5 vote, Drummond and his representatives advised the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board that a vote of approval would be unconstitutional. The board has since retained private legal counsel to handle both the contract with Oklahoma’s Catholic leaders and litigation that arises in connection with the school.

A spokeswoman for Drummond’s office declined to comment as to whether Monday’s decision would impact the timetable for any legal action challenging the online school.

Meanwhile, the leader of the public policy arm of the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City and the Diocese of Tulsa said he was not surprised by the Supreme Court’s decision to not hear the case and noted that its details were distinct from those surrounding St. Isidore, including its focus on the dress code rather than religious liberty.

“At the end of the day, the 4th Circuit Court’s decision specifically deals with North Carolina law, which is different from Oklahoma law,” Catholic Conference of Oklahoma Executive Director Brett Farley said. “To conclude that a charter school is a state actor in one state is not necessarily true in every other state, as every state’s charter school laws are different.”

