Evacuation order extended for residents near NW Oklahoma town extended following gas plant explosion

Residents south of the town of Medford in northwest Oklahoma were asked to remain evacuated until at least 6 p.m. Sunday following an explosion at a natural gas facility on Saturday.

No injuries were reported in the explosion, which occurred at a natural gas liquids fractionation facility owned by Tulsa-based ONEOK in Grant County. The site is about 135 miles northwest of Tulsa.

Grant County Sheriff's Office, in a social media post asked that all residents south of Oklahoma 11 in Medford remain evacuated until at least 6 p.m. Sunday.

Westward winds carried a tall, black plume of smoke over farm fields, The Oklahoman reported.

As flames billowed from the plant, local fire departments staged equipment and crews at a grain elevator on Oklahoma 81 north of the blaze. They weren’t able to get near the plant because of extreme heat and risk of explosion, firefighters told the Oklahoman Saturday.

ONEOK made several hotels in the area available to house evacuated residents, authorities said.