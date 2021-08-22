Eufaula man drowns in Lake Eufaula

From Staff Reports
A Eufaula man drowned in Lake Eufaula on Sunday morning, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
Robert Leland Starr Jr., 49, was found by a boater about 10:25 a.m. in about two feet of water, about 195 yards west of the north end of E Street in the city of Eufaula in McIntosh County, troopers said.
His body was recovered by the OHP and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
He was not wearing a personal floatation device, the OHP reported.
