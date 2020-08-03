Eskimo Joe's

Eskimo Joe’s restaurant has announced it will be keeping its name and logo. Tulsa World file

STILLWATER — Following the results of an online survey, Eskimo Joe’s restaurant has announced its name and logo will not be changed.

“We want to thank the more 30,000+ people who filled out our online survey. At this time we will be keeping our name and logo,” the restaurant posted on its Facebook page Monday morning.

The company started the survey recently in response to an online petition calling for an end to people of color being depicted in caricatures and used as mascots, specifically in Eskimo Joe’s and sister restaurant Mexico Joe’s branding.

The Eskimo Joe’s logo is a caricature of an Indigenous person from northern North America, and the logo for Mexico Joe’s is a caricature of a man holding a taco and a guitar while wearing a poncho and a sombrero.

Of the more than 30,000 respondents to the restaurant’s survey, “the overwhelming majority — more than 90% — encouraged us to keep our branding of 45 years,” the restaurant reported. “They love Eskimo Joe and Buffy, who have always represented fun and excellent service while welcoming and respecting all people.”

“As a company, we pride ourselves on giving our loyal customers what they want, so we currently plan to make no changes to our name and logo.”

The petition calling for the change was organized on Change.org by Tatiana Hayton, whose profile identifies her as an Atlanta, Georgia, resident.

As of Monday morning, it had 5,300 signatures.

“Eskimo Joe’s has been a beloved but racially insensitive Oklahoma brand since it was established in Stillwater in 1975,” Hayton wrote. “Everyone in Oklahoma knows Eskimo Joe’s, but few question the restaurant’s name or branded mascot as offensive or racist, or even know the term ‘Eskimo’ is considered a racial slur.”

The term “Eskimo” was assigned to Indigenous groups by non-natives.

Video: Petition seeks change to branding of Eskimo Joe's, Mexico Joe's in Stillwater

Gallery: Which Oklahoma celebrity shares your birthday?

Tags

Recommended for you