Tulsa’s Rainbow Library began expanding this summer in order to promote accessibility to books on queer topics by adding satellite locations.

The Nancy & Joe McDonald Rainbow Library has over 3,500 materials on queer subjects, according to Oklahomans for Equality. The library was established in 1996 and is located on the second floor of the Dennis R. Neill Equality Center. Library Director Michelle Simmons is changing the library’s goals to adapt to new challenges.

“What we’re doing now, with all of the book bans and all of the anti-trans legislation, is ensuring that books are not going to go away and that access to them is going to get easier rather than harder,” Simmons said.

In 2022, there were 1,269 demands to censor books, according to the American Library Association. Additionally, 82 anti-trans bills have been passed in 2023, according to the Trans Legislation Tracker. The library is attempting to support queer people in the face of legislation and book bans.

The library was focused on cataloging its collection but changed course after Gov. Kevin Stitt was re-elected and state Superintendent Ryan Walters was elected in November, Simmons said.

Walters tweeted about books like “Flamer” by Mike Curato and “Gender Queer: A Memoir” by Maia Kobabe, one of the books in the library’s collection, in July 2022, when he was state secretary of education. In the tweet he said the books were disgusting. The books were banned from Tulsa Public Schools in July 2022, according to PEN America data.

“Post-election it turned into accessibility,” Simmons said. “Since then, we’ve been working on how to best create satellite locations, so we’ve opened up one and are hoping to get another one sometime in July.”

The first satellite location opened in June at All Souls Church, Simmons said. The second location is expected to open in July at House Church Tulsa, Lead Pastor Bonnie Lebak said.

“We chose to host the library because we want to make these resources available and stand in solidarity with younger LGBTQ+ people and with people who have limited access,” Lebak told the Tulsa World.

The library will provide the church with the first set of books and will list the church’s website on the list of available locations for those books, Lebak said. People can access the books during the church’s business hours and services but won’t have to join a service.

The library has received more funding and support as book bans have become more frequent, Simmons said.

The books in the library’s catalog focus on queer topics. Most banned books are written by or about LGBTQ+ people or Black people, Indigenous people and people of color, according to the American Library Association. Simmons said most of the books in the collection would be banned if the people banning books knew they existed.

“‘Where’s our banned book section?’ is one of my favorite questions because I just go like, ‘Here, it’s all of this,’” Simmons said. “Because I think in some way or another, I think queerness has in some sense always been banned or been threatened to be banned.”

The library is important so that the titles in the collection remain available, Simmons said.

“It’s important to have a library where somebody can go to feel comfortable about asking for books without feeling like they’re potentially outing themselves in that situation,” Simmons said.

