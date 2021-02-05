Episode 5 now available in Tulsa World podcast about 1977 Girl Scout murders

The Tulsa World spent a year producing a six-part narrative on what remains perhaps the state's most infamous cold case: the unsolved murders of three girls — Lori Farmer, Denise Milner and Michele Guse — at a Girl Scout camp near Locust Grove 40 years ago.

Arrested after an intense manhunt, Gene Leroy Hart, who was charged with the crimes, was ultimately acquitted after a sensational trial. The series examines the details of what happened and the lingering effects on those who survived.

Tulsa World's Tim Stanley talks about his experiences reporting the series so many decades after the initial crime in "Late Edition: Crime Beat Chronicles," a six-part series.

