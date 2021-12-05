Epic’s Charter Schools board vice chair resigns, asks for investigation into misconduct

Campbell is an aerospace company executive and founder and chairman of another charter school, The Academy of Seminole. He joined Epic’s board, the legal name of which is Community Strategies, in May.

When reached by phone Saturday, Campbell referred questions to Epic’s new communications manager, Chelsi Lebare.

In a statement sent late Saturday, Lebare wrote: “Epic takes any allegation received about personnel seriously. Epic is conducting an internal investigation, recusing any members accused. Preliminary results from the internal investigation have not shown any evidence of the allegations made by (Stehno).”

The school board in May cut ties with founders David Chaney and Ben Harris and their private for-profit management company, Epic Youth Services. An investigative audit released in October 2020 found the school exceeded administrative spending by millions of dollars, and they have been ordered to return $11 million to the state. Part two of that audit is pending.

Three others on the schools’ internal auditing team were terminated Nov. 12 as part of a “reduction in force” that school officials claimed was a “right-sizing” of the organization as a result of losing 33,000 students in fall of 2021, records show.