Epic could consider name change as consolidation advances

Epic Charter Schools could consider a name change in the near future as its plan to consolidate its two schools into a single one continues to advance.

The revelation came about during a school board discussion of the consolidation plan at a Wednesday evening meeting.

Brandon Webb, executive director of operations and in-house legal counsel at Epic, said the school’s communications team is preparing a process by which students and staff could consider a new moniker moving forward after years of scandal and scrutiny.

“No one is saying the name Epic is going away, but we did a brand study and it seems externally the name is 'ehhh,'" he said, implying that was a negative response, ”and internally, some people are passionate about it, is what I’ve learned about it,” said board Chair Paul Campbell.

Webb was explaining to the board that Epic is working to obtain administrative approval for consolidation from the Oklahoma State Department of Education, and that includes answering a host of questions, including the name of the new school entity.

In the short term, the board members settled on telling state education officials that they would be removing the plural “s” to become “Epic Charter School” in the singular sense, if the consolidation goes through.

The plan to consolidate Epic’s two Oklahoma schools into a single one sponsored by the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board was publicly unveiled in February.

The virtual charter board has already given the consolidation plan the green light and Rose State College, which authorizes Epic’s second school system — Epic Blended Learning Centers — is set to consider the same move at a meeting on Thursday.

Webb told the board that he hopes the school can work out a deal with Rose State for Epic BLC students to remain in a Midwest City facility owned by Rose State, but Epic officials will prepare a backup plan so students are not displaced if that doesn’t work out.

Epic co-founders Ben Harris and David Chaney lost control of Epic in the aftermath of an extremely critical investigative audit by the Oklahoma State Auditor and Inspector’s Office, which uncovered years of illegal administrative cost overruns, comingling of funds that should have been kept separate by Epic’s two Oklahoma schools, and the use of Oklahoma taxpayer dollars and taxpayer-funded school employees for a third Epic charter school operating in Southern California.

As previously reported by the Tulsa World, a years-long investigation by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has just been completed, and a district attorney is considering whether criminal charges should be filed. Additionally, the Internal Revenue Service recently launched an audit of Epic for the years in question.

If approved, Epic will form a transition team to assure parents at both current schools that services for students remain unchanged. Epic will have to undergo a “close-out” audit of both its schools’ finances.

The idea to streamline administration and simplify Epic’s governance structure was born of school leaders’ efforts to comply with a deal they cut to stop the statewide virtual board’s plan to terminate Epic One-on-One’s contract over the state audit findings, which also included a host of violations of One-on-One’s contract.

Superintendent Bart Banfield told the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board at its February meeting that Epic has struggled to come into full compliance with a consent agreement made last year to separate all administrative functions and governance of its two schools.

He said an added benefit is that Epic stands to save between $4 million to $8 million annually with consolidation.

